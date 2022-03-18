The top-seeded South Carolina women will begin their quest for a national title against Howard at 2 p.m. No. 2 Auburn (12:40 p.m. vs. Jacksonville State) and No. 2 Villanova (approximately 2:45 p.m. vs. Delaware) will be the highest-seeded men’s teams in action in the afternoon games.
The main attraction of the evening will be No. 2 Duke taking on Cal State Fullerton, as Coach Mike Krzyzewski starts his 36th and final NCAA tournament. Arizona will be the last men’s No. 1 seed in action when it faces Wright State at 7:27 p.m. For the women, No. 1 seed Louisville (approximately 6 p.m. vs. Albany) and defending champion Stanford (approximately 10 p.m. vs. Montana State) will start their runs on their home courts.
Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.
What to know about the first round
The second day of the NCAA men’s tournament begins with a set of games that includes three programs (Loyola Chicago, Auburn, Texas Tech) that have been to the Final Four in recent years. Here’s what to know:
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago (12:15 p.m., CBS): Loyola Chicago is back for the third time in the past four tournaments. Under first-year coach Drew Valentine, the youngest coach in Division I at 30, the Ramblers are still a stout defense (21st in defensive efficiency) but have also improved offensively (30th in offensive efficiency). But don’t overlook the Buckeyes, who are looking for a better outcome after they were upset last season as a No. 2 seed by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts.
No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (12:40 p.m., truTV): Auburn was seen as a potential No. 1 seed for most of the season before losing three of its final six games. Led by star freshman Jabari Smith, who averages 17.1 points per game, the Tigers still have the talent to make a run to the Final Four for the second time in three tournaments.
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State (1:45 p.m., TNT): Even after losing former coach Chris Beard to in-state rival Texas, Texas Tech has pushed ahead and earned a No. 3 seed as it looks to get back to the Final Four after advancing there in 2019. The Red Raiders are the second-best team in the country in defensive efficiency and will look to stifle a Montana State team that averaged 77 points per game.
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale (2 p.m., TBS): Purdue, the Big Ten tournament runner-up, is trying to advance to the second weekend after losing in the first round last year as a No. 4 seed. Purdue operates through first-team all-Big Ten selection Jaden Ivey and towering 7-4 center Zach Edey. Yale is looking for its second NCAA tournament win after upsetting Baylor in 2016.
If Loyola Chicago is in the NCAA tournament, there is one inescapable conclusion: so is Sister Jean.
The nun who is the team’s biggest fan is 102 now, but she’ll be courtside as 10th seeded Loyola plays seventh-seed Ohio State (19-11) at 12:15 p.m. Friday in a first-round game in the South Region. Sister Jean is no mere fan, though. She also is the team’s chaplain, advises players and offers strategy, making her perhaps the secret reason the Ramblers (25-7) are 6-2 in their last eight NCAA tournament games.
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, a member of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, became a March darling during Loyola’s Final Four run in 2018 and again last year, when Loyola made a Sweet 16 appearance fueled by wins over No. 1 seed Illinois and No. 9 Georgia Tech before a loss to No. 12 Oregon State.
Just as she has done in the past, she’ll offer a prayer with the team and a scouting report, too. As of Wednesday, she wasn’t ready to divulge her strategy for the Buckeyes, saying she had to do “a little more scouting” and promising “they’ll hear from me.”
What will that entail?
“I tell them they have to play with their mind and their hearts, their hands and their feet,” she said. “You have to get those fast breaks.”
The NCAA’s efforts to remedy gender inequity in its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are “inadequate” and “lackluster,” three congressional leaders charged in a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert that concludes the organization is violating the spirit of Title IX.
The letter, dated Monday, was written by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform; Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus; and Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.). It was made public Tuesday, a day before the start of the women’s tournament.
It notes that the NCAA has taken “short-term steps” in response to the outcry that resulted when women’s athletes documented their substandard training equipment on social media during last year’s tournament. But it faults the NCAA for failing to make several substantive changes — or simply commit to making the changes — recommended by the law firm it retained to conduct a review of its policies and procedures.
“Although [the] NCAA has taken some short-term steps to avoid repeating the public relations catastrophe during last year’s March Madness championships, it has been notably slow to commit to or implement recommendations that will ensure structural, long-term changes to advance gender equity,” the letter states. “… In creating and perpetuating structural inequities between men’s and women’s post-season championships and failing to implement substantive changes that would rectify these inequities, [the] NCAA is violating the spirit of gender equity as codified in Title IX.”
South Carolina, the pretournament favorite, is among the teams in action as the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament gets going Friday afternoon. Here’s a quick rundown of the early schedule:
No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 South Florida (11:30 a.m., ESPN2): The Hurricanes (20-12) took down NCAA tournament teams Louisville and Notre Dame in the ACC tournament before falling to North Carolina State, the top seed in the Bridgeport Region, in the championship game. The Bulls (24-8) also fell in their tournament title game, to Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference.
No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton (1:30 p.m., ESPNews): The Buffaloes (22-8) were the worst team in the Pac-12 as recently as three years ago, when they went 2-16 in conference play and lost to Oregon by 59 points. Creighton (20-9) has won its NCAA tournament opener in each of its past three appearances.
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard (approximately 2 p.m., ESPN): The Gamecocks (29-2) have been listed as the betting favorites to win the tournament and have only two losses this season, though one was in the SEC championship title game. Still, they’re the first team since Connecticut in 2017-18 to be the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll for the entire season.
No. 7 Mississippi vs. No. 10 South Dakota (1:30 p.m., ESPN2): The Rebels (23-8), who went winless in SEC play two years ago, are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007. Summit League champion South Dakota (27-5) has qualified for the NCAA tournament in four straight seasons.
Ohio State announced Friday morning that starting center Zed Key and forward Kyle Young, a key contributor who usually comes off the bench, were available to play in the Buckeyes’ NCAA tournament opener against Loyola Chicago on Friday afternoon (12:15 p.m. Eastern, CBS).
Key (8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds per game) suffered an ankle injury Feb. 27 against Maryland and played in only one of Ohio State’s final four games, when he still appeared gimpy in seven minutes of action during the regular season finale against Michigan on March 3. He still looked hobbled in video taken of the team’s shoot-around on Thursday:
Zed Key moving gingerly on his ankle, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/sip3NyF8TH— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 17, 2022
Young (8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds) normally doesn’t start but averages the third-most minutes per game for the Buckeyes, and he replaced Key in the starting lineup on March 1 against Nebraska. However, he suffered a concussion in that game and hadn’t played since, though he was in the Buckeyes’ starting lineup Friday.
Neither Key nor Young participated in full-court drills during the portion of Thursday’s shoot-around that was open to reporters, and Coach Chris Holtmann said afterward that they would be game-time decisions.
While the NCAA women’s basketball tournament has in recent years featured spellbinding stars, thrilling Final Four games and worthy national champions, it hasn’t produced the same surprises that help make the early rounds of the men’s tournament so frenzied.
With top teams immune from defections to the pros and loaded with experienced talent, home-court advantage for power schools in the early rounds and fewer mid-major juggernauts and underdogs that can ride a hot shooting night to a surprising win, the women’s tournament remains a more predictable affair. Late-round games between top teams have become must-watch events, filled with buzzer-beaters and viral star turns, but the early-round dynamics remain somewhat different from in the men’s event.
Over the past five women’s tournaments, there have been just six upsets with a seed difference of at least eight lines. Last year alone, there were nine such upsets in the men’s tournament. Nos. 13-16 seeds in the women’s tournament have just 11 tournament wins since 1994, although No. 13 Wright State did advance past No. 4 Arkansas last year. Men’s teams seeded 13th or worse have won 53 games over that same span. They had five such wins last year.
“I’d love to say there’d be an easy solution to pull up some of these mid-majors,” said Debbie Antonelli, who analyzes men’s and women’s games for ESPN. “If they win and upset someone in the tournament, then they’ll get more exposure because they’ll play deeper into the tournament. But the way our game’s still evolving, it’s going to be really hard for any of those teams to pull those upsets.”
The first Thursday of the NCAA tournament, perhaps the most enchanting day on the American sporting calendar, has been absent for two years. In 2020, as the coronavirus began its spread through the country, officials scratched the tournament. Last year, with vaccines available but not widely so, the NCAA moved the first round to a Friday start to accommodate testing and restrictions for teams’ traveling parties. The entire tournament took place in a bubble setting in and around Indianapolis. In much of the country, gathering in bars hovered somewhere between unsafe and untenable.
Excitedly, tepidly, finally, the first Thursday returned. The cancellation of the NCAA tournament, especially that luminous first Thursday, had been unthinkable in 2020, back before the unthinkable felt relentless. The return of the NCAA tournament — the real one, contested on a Thursday with arenas full of fans and bars that have noontime specials instead of mask mandates — heralded another stride back toward mundanity at a time when the mundane feels precious.
Teams traveled to arenas in every corner of the country. Pep bands blared fight songs. Cheerleaders shimmied on the sidelines. Taps gushed beer before noon. Office pools even may have been monitored at the office.
And Mike Brand was back in Penn Quarter Sports Tavern, lugging a mesh sack of carrots over his shoulder to the kitchen just after 11 a.m. as his first customers trickled in.
March Madness was in full swing, with the NCAA men’s basketball tournament starting in earnest Thursday with 16 games in the first round.
No. 15 Saint Peter’s had the day’s biggest upset, taking down second-seeded Kentucky for its first NCAA tournament win and sending the Wildcats to their earliest exit from March Madness since 2008.
Top-seeded Baylor started its championship defense with a rout of Norfolk State, and top overall seed Gonzaga used a 21-0 run in the second half to take over its opening matchup against Georgia State.
No. 12 Richmond took fifth-seeded Iowa to the wire and knocked off the Hawkeyes in the Midwest Region. A few hours later, another No. 5 seed fell as New Mexico State beat Connecticut for its first NCAA tournament win since 1993.
Among the other blue bloods, UCLA rallied to beat upset-minded No. 13 seed Akron in Portland, Ore., and top-seeded Kansas had its way with Texas Southern.