The second day of the NCAA men’s tournament begins with a set of games that includes three programs (Loyola Chicago, Auburn, Texas Tech) that have been to the Final Four in recent years. Here’s what to know:

South Region

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago (12:15 p.m., CBS): Loyola Chicago is back for the third time in the past four tournaments. Under first-year coach Drew Valentine, the youngest coach in Division I at 30, the Ramblers are still a stout defense (21st in defensive efficiency) but have also improved offensively (30th in offensive efficiency). But don’t overlook the Buckeyes, who are looking for a better outcome after they were upset last season as a No. 2 seed by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts.

Midwest Region

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (12:40 p.m., truTV): Auburn was seen as a potential No. 1 seed for most of the season before losing three of its final six games. Led by star freshman Jabari Smith, who averages 17.1 points per game, the Tigers still have the talent to make a run to the Final Four for the second time in three tournaments.

West Region

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State (1:45 p.m., TNT): Even after losing former coach Chris Beard to in-state rival Texas, Texas Tech has pushed ahead and earned a No. 3 seed as it looks to get back to the Final Four after advancing there in 2019. The Red Raiders are the second-best team in the country in defensive efficiency and will look to stifle a Montana State team that averaged 77 points per game.

