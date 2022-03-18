Frese was so unbothered that she left the entire session open and made small talk with reporters.

The two-time national coach of the year, correctly, didn’t have anything to worry about as the No. 4-seeded Terrapins rolled to a 102-71 victory over No. 13 Delaware in front of a rowdy home crowd at the Xfinity Center after being awarded a host site for the first two rounds. Maryland will face No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast after it upset No. 5 Virginia Tech, 84-81, in the opening game in the Spokane Region.

The fact that Maryland has never lost a first-round game in the NCAA tournament under Frese may have eased her mind. The team certainly was loose beforehand as third team all-American Angel Reese stood near half-court nearly a half-hour before the game and rapped along to the song “We Paid” by Lil Baby and 42 Dugg being played on the loudspeakers.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Terps closed that Thursday practice with the motto they’ve focused on all season: Complete the Mission. The phrase grew from a disappointing Sweet 16 loss to Texas last year after entering the tournament as a No. 2 seed and the top offensive team in the nation. The key players from that team returned with the singular goal of winning the national championship and Friday represented the first step toward that objective.

Ten minutes was all it took for Maryland to build a double-digit lead as it led 27-17 after the first quarter and never looked back. Reese set the tone by scoring 11 points in that first quarter before finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and basically being unguardable. Honorable mention all-American Katie Benzan picked up the slack in the second quarter as the sharpshooter regained her form after being held scoreless in the loss to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament. She was 4-for-4 from behind the arc in the second quarter and ended the game with 17 points.

The offensive effort Friday was reminiscent of that dominant unit from the 2020-21 season where everyone got in the mix and moved the ball to get good looks. The Terps shot 59.4 percent from the field as Delaware was 35.9 percent. The good news actually started before the game as Ashley Owusu, an honorable mention all-American herself, returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 3 after an ankle injury sidelined her for four games. She came off the bench for the final game of the regular season and in the Big Ten quarterfinal loss. Owusu posted 24 points and six assists while Diamond Miller put her regular season struggles behind her with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Hens played to a standstill in the second quarter and trailed 49-39 at halftime, but the Terps came out of the break on fire and poured in 31 third-quarter points to take an 80-56 lead and put the game away.