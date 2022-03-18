So when Martinez said Friday that veteran Alcides Escobar is expected to get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop, it signaled that even as the Nationals build for the future, they do not want to rush anyone — including 21-year-old Luis García — just because they can afford a wider margin for error.

“We’ve got to really understand that Luis is still very, very young,” Martinez said. “He’s learned a lot, he’s been learning, he’s been maturing. But he’s going to get an opportunity.”

The Nationals signed Escobar in a pinch last season only to watch him hit .288 in his first big league action since 2018. He is a known commodity, a steady defender and a professional hitter. García, who has hit .254 in parts of the past two seasons, has been a high-risk, high-reward defender in his short tenure. Martinez said García will play shortstop and second base this spring, and that he would like the youngster to lessen the risk part before he plays in the majors every day.

“If he comes into spring training and limits the mental mistakes — throwing balls, footwork — we’ll see where he’s at,” Martinez said. “… But I want to make sure that Luis, when he’s in the big leagues, I don’t want him to platoon. I want him to play every day.”

In each of the past two seasons, the Nationals called up García out of necessity, hopeful that he had developed enough in the minors to warrant an everyday job. When he was in the minors last year, García hit .303 with 13 homers and a .970 OPS in 142 Class AAA at-bats. He improved his numbers against big league lefties enough to suggest he wouldn’t need to be in a platoon pairing to be useful offensively. But the Nationals are not willing to hand over a starting job just yet, even as they try to mold a core that will carry them into contention in the future.

“I tell him all the time, you’re going to play in the big leagues every day,” Martinez said. “But there’s a lot of little things that we want you to do, and he understands that.”

Martinez, meanwhile, understands that García may still prove himself ready to start doing those little things in time to earn more playing time by Opening Day.