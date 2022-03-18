But as Corbin threw two simulated innings Wednesday, the Washington Nationals felt he was building on a flash of success at the end of last year. Against the Reds on Sept. 23 in Cincinnati, his second-to-last start, Corbin threw 6⅔ scoreless innings, striking out seven. His pitch chart, courtesy of Baseball Savant, showed about a third of his pitches at or below the bottom of the strike zone. This, the Nationals believe, was the blueprint for Corbin to find some part of his old self — the one they signed to a six-year, $140 million deal before he helped them win the World Series in 2019.

Remember, though, that it’s always easy to be in optimistic in spring.

“Sometimes when you have a couple starts where you struggle and you’re looking at those things a little too much, it’s like, ‘Hey, you got to pitch up more,’ ” Corbin, a 32-year-old lefty, explained at his locker Wednesday morning. “And it’s kind of … not everyone is like that. Not everyone can do that or has the stuff for that.”

“Our whole conversation during the game [in Cincinnati] was down in the zone, down in the zone, down in the zone, and he pitched really well,” Dave Martinez, his hopeful manager, said a few hours later. “So I think he understands now that he has to stay down. A lot of times we get caught in the whole analytics of we have to throw pitches up, but he doesn’t have to. He sinks the ball; he’s got a good slider and a good change-up; that’s who he is.”

No one on the Nationals’ analytics team suggested Corbin throw his low-90s fastball at the top of the zone. What Martinez was referring to, rather, is the leaguewide strategy of combating homer-focused swings with high heat, an effort to induce flyball outs. Corbin admitted to feeling internal pressure to try it as the homers multiplied last year. The results never turned.

With Stephen Strasburg likely needing more than a three-week spring training, Corbin could be the Nationals’ Opening Day starter against the New York Mets on April 7. He told reporters Wednesday that he expects to begin the year in the rotation. His goal is to be ready for around 100 pitches, give or take.

It’s been a while since injuries or durability have been an issue for him. He’s made 31 or more starts in each of the past four full seasons. In the pandemic-shortened 60-game 2020, he made 11. But across the past two years, he’s had trouble missing bats and limiting damage. Two seasons ago, he yielded the most hits (85) by any pitcher in the league. Last season was just about a wire-to-wire disaster. To fix that, Corbin aims to consistently repeat his delivery — something he’s struggled to do since playing World Series Game 7 hero in Houston — and reset his sinker and slider on similar paths to the plate.

Corbin’s slider is why the Nationals pursued him so aggressively in the fall of 2018. Then, it was considered one of the most dominant pitches in baseball. Corbin’s ability to tunnel it with his sinker — meaning they appeared on a near-identical line before darting in different directions — made him a strikeout artist. It also made him very rich.

“Looking back on last year and the year before, I think I definitely struggled for sure, and it’s something that I just want to forget and throw away,” Corbin said. “Honestly, I’m here; I feel good, and I know what I’m capable of doing. So I’m not really thinking about that.

“As simple as it is, I’m just trying to get back to what I’ve done well for those many years. Commanding the fastball, throwing to both sides of the plate with that and using my slider off of it. I feel really good where I’m at now. Even in bullpens, just repeating the delivery a little bit more, focusing on that, trying to get my arm angle down a little bit. Just kind of small things like that that I think will help.”

No matter the outcome, Corbin’s self-assessments rarely waver. After great starts, he typically felt good and got into a good rhythm with his catcher. After bad starts, he typically felt good and the game just didn’t tilt his way. It can be hard, then, to gauge how he feels about a particular outing or at-bat. He neither praises himself or wallows much in public.

Steadiness was another characteristic the Nationals liked while courting him. They thought it could be critical throughout a long-term contract. They thought, too, Corbin would age well because he doesn’t rely on blow-you-away velocity. But halfway through now, they need him to rediscover something — or rediscover anything — for a rotation that’s both inexperienced and already banged-up. It’s telling enough that, after last year, Corbin could be tapped to lead it into the season. The Nationals are banking on a sharp rebound.