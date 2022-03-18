The disheartening conclusion to the season was in stark contrast to how No. 11 seed Virginia Tech (23-13) reached a fifth straight NCAA tournament, extending a program record, thanks to winning four games in as many nights during the ACC tournament last week.

The Hokies won their conference’s showcase event in Brooklyn behind crisp ball movement, smothering defense and attentive ball security. They were unable to summon much of the same against the Longhorns (22-11), digging themselves a 17-point deficit with 5:33 to play in the second half before mounting a futile late rally.

“You can always be better,” said Hokies forward Keve Aluma, a two-time all-ACC second-team selection. “But I don’t think we defended them as good as we should have.”

Freshman Sean Pedulla led Virginia Tech with 19 points, including going 10 of 10 on free throws, but much of that production came when the outcome was all but settled. Aluma, a redshirt senior, added 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting with six rebounds.

Hunter Cattoor was the only other Hokies player in double figures with 12 points but went just 1 of 3 behind the arc. The junior guard was coming off a career-high 31 points, making 7 of 9 three-pointers, to spark an 82-67 win over Duke in the ACC tournament championship Saturday night at Barclays Center.

Cattoor was named most outstanding player in ACC tournament, capping the first such title in program history.

Texas never allowed Cattoor to gain similar confidence or room to shoot, chasing him step-for-step around the arc. Teammate Storm Murphy, a graduate point guard and the Hokies’ leader on and off the court, did not attempt a three-pointer on an afternoon when Virginia Tech went 4 for 12 from behind the arc.

The Hokies entered the NCAA tournament third in the country in three-point field goal percentage (39.3).

“They were taking away easy catches on the top of the key,” Cattoor said. “Whenever we came off a screen they were topping it and not letting us come off easily, and so it forced us to get to the basket and gets twos, and they were just going to live with that as long as we shot more twos than threes. That was their game plan, and it worked out pretty well for them.”

Virginia Tech faced its first double-digit deficit after Marcus Carr sank a deep three-pointer to put the Longhorns ahead, 55-43, with 10:38 to play in the second half, leading to a timeout from Coach Mike Young. The stoppage, however, wound up being of little benefit.

The Longhorns instead scored six in a row to expand the lead to 61-45 with 8:26 left on a pair of free throws from Andrew Jones, a steal and dunk by Christian Bishop and Courtney Ramey sinking both ends of a one-and-one. Ramey earned the trip to the foul line by forcing a turnover from Murphy, who fouled immediately to prevent a breakaway layup.

Jones led Texas with 21 points, and Carr had 15 points with nine assists and only one turnover.

The first half concluded in electrifying fashion with Virginia Tech trailing, 34-32, when Carr launched a three-pointer from the March Madness logo behind the midcourt stripe that caromed off the backboard and through the net as the buzzer sounded.

“It’s a momentum thing,” Young said. “We’re in great shape. The kid hit a three-quarter court shot. Gimme a break.”

The Hokies played a significant portion of the half without Aluma and Cattoor after each picked up a second personal foul less than 20 seconds apart with less than seven minutes to go.

Forward David N’Guessan, a top reserve post player, also was went to the bench with two fouls, compelling Young to deploy one of his smallest lineups. On the court over the final minutes were Murphy, Pedulla, Darius Maddox, Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts, the tallest of the bunch at 6 feet 7.

But even in the early stages with Aluma and Cattoor in the rotation, Virginia Tech labored to keep the Longhorns off the offensive glass. Texas scored its first 10 points on second-chance opportunities, collecting five offensive rebounds before the Hokies had their first.