Instead, the Wizards gave away an early lead and fell short in a 100-97 loss — despite a furious rally fueled by Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma made three three-pointers in the final two minutes to cut a 15-point deficit to one, but he missed on his last desperation attempt and RJ Barrett restored the lead to three with a pair of free throws. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s final heave was off the mark, sealing the Wizards’ sixth straight loss.

Although both teams are unlikely to make the East’s play-in tournament with the season winding down, the loss meant New York (30-40) passed the Wizards (29-40) for the 11th seed in the conference. Kuzma said the standings change nothing about what Washington is trying to accomplish in its final 13 games — a goal that, at least for the forward, has changed from making the play-in tournament to simply establishing consistency.

“We’ve been losing, so it’s not like it’s a stab to the throat,” Kuzma said. “But we’re just trying to build these habits right now. We know what the season is right now, we’re trying to figure it out on the fly and just try to build winning habits. Hopefully that corresponds with wins.”

That they needed Kuzma’s last-minute burst to get close to the Knicks was an indictment of the Wizards’ hapless play.

The team’s lackluster defense did not need to be staunch Friday because New York’s two top scorers, Julius Randle and Barrett, combined to shoot 12 for 44 from the field. But just when their defense was given a merciful night off, their offense fell apart. The Knicks focused their defense on Kuzma and everyone else seemed disconnected.

They shot 43 percent from the field despite some good ball movement, but no singular factor turned the game more than offensive rebounds. The Knicks shot just 34.4 percent from the field but they had Mitchell Robinson on their side, the second most efficient offensive rebounder in the NBA behind Steven Adams. Robinson had 10 offensive rebounds out of his 12 total.

The Wizards, meanwhile, have struggled on the glass throughout the second half of the season and gave up 20 second-chance points while scoring just four themselves. They were outrebounded 60-38.

“It’s what [Robinson] does, it’s how he impacts the game, we allowed him to do that,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Ten offensive rebounds is inexcusable. You know, the total — 20 second chance points, you’re not going to win a lot of games that way.”

Kuzma led the offense with 18 points. Former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis also added 18, and Corey Kispert had 14.

New York had six players in double figures despite its scattered offense. Randle and Barrett had 18 points each.

Here’s what else to know from the Wizards’ loss:

No love for Porzingis

Who cares that Porzingis hasn’t played in New York since 2018? The crowd at Madison Square Garden didn’t feel the need to wait until tip-off to show their distaste for the former Knicks darling — the boos came when his picture was shown on the big screen pregame and one loquacious fan shouted “Porzingis, you suck!” during the national anthem. The center accepted his warm welcome home with good humor, flashing a smile at the crowd the first time he was booed.

“I enjoy this. I enjoy playing at MSG … it’s always entertaining, the biggest stage,” Porzingis said. “Receiving the boos, it is what it is. It’s in the past now. I love this city, I miss this city.”

Big night for Kuzma

Kuzma didn’t have his best games during the Wizards’ tour through the Western Conference, but he made up it with his onslaught in the final two minutes. The forward needed some sort of lift after scoring just six points against the Nuggets on Wednesday and was 3 for 13 from the field before his trio of threes. He did do well in setting up his teammates, logging nine assists.

Lakers up next

The Wizards now turn their attention to the Lakers on Saturday night in Washington for the second leg of a back-to-back. Unseld does not expect to rest most, including Porzingis, who sat out the Portland game a week ago as he ramps back up to a full workload.