Host Michigan had other ideas, however. And after the Eagles shot out to an early lead Saturday, the third-seeded Wolverines wore them down in a 74-39 first-round win.

“You can learn from these types of situations,” American Coach Megan Gebbia said. “That’s what we talked about in the locker room, it wasn’t good enough.”

The Eagles (23-9) had an 8-4 lead in the first quarter before the Wolverines (23-6) closed with a 7-0 run. They were just getting started. Michigan outscored American, 28-5, in the second quarter to establish control.

Michigan’s size presented a problem for the Eagles, who had a handful of shot-clock violations in the second quarter. Adding to the visitors’ difficulties was the Wolverines’ trap defense, which forced the Eagles into 21 turnovers that led to 25 Michigan points.

“That had a lot to do with Michigan’s pressure and their denial and chopping and rotating on false screens,” Gebbia said.

The game turned on Michigan’s 15-0 run in the second quarter.

“A lot of it was the offensive end,” Gebbia said. “I know they scored a lot of points, but we just couldn’t answer, and we need to be able to do a better job of getting an answer when things don’t feel great.”

Michigan was able to exploit mismatches around its all-American Naz Hillmon (24 points) and senior Emily Kiser. The pair combined for 24 of Michigan’s 39 first-half points and 37 points over the course of the game, nearly outscoring AU entire team.

To combat this, Gebbia rotated through her bigs. Besides junior forward Lauren Stack and senior forward Taylor Brown, all four forwards on the roster took the court to help on the glass and accumulate fouls against Hillmon and Kiser.

“The focal point is to crash the defensive boards collectively and trying to find a way to tip the ball out to your teammate or whatever that may be in order to stop the second-chance points that they might get,” Gebbia said before the game.

For the most part, the defensive rebounding was adequate. The Eagles held Michigan to an offensive rebounding percentage of 26.3 in the first half, about 13 points less than the Wolverines’ average. They kept pace with the Wolverines on the glass throughout — Michigan’s advantage was a modest 41-35 for the game.

Gebbia’s team may have accomplished its rebounding goal, but the Eagles’ defense allowed too many open looks close to the basket. Michigan was 21-for-29 on layups and, on the other side of the court, the Eagles couldn’t find the same open looks.

American, which shot just 27.4 percent from beyond the arc on the season, missed its first 18 three-pointers Saturday and finished just 1 of 21. On layups, it made 10 of its 18 attempts.

Stack was the only Eagle to reach double figures with 10 points but was limited to just 20 minutes because of foul trouble.

The loss may leave a sour taste, but reaching the tournament was a goal — especially for the Eagles’ seniors.

“I think about the summer coming in freshman year and all of us getting to know each other, getting really close,” senior guard Jade Edwards said before the game. “And then as the season started freshman year, wanting to win it all and coming up short. Four years later, we can say that we did it, the five of us all still here. It’s really exciting.”

The seniors combined for 21 of the Eagles’ 39 points and 15 of their 35 rebounds.

Gebbia feels good about the nucleus coming back to Washington next season.