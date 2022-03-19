And then there are non-upsets, when the winner walks off knowing it should have lost and the loser walks away with the pain of an opportunity missed.

Such was the case Friday night in the 54-53 win No. 4 seed Illinois clung to over No. 13 seed Chattanooga. The Mocs led for more than 39 minutes, but couldn’t quite get to 40.

“Survive and advance,” a drained Illini Coach Brad Underwood said when the 2 hour-and-18 minute tooth-pull of a game finally ended. “I told [Chattanooga Coach Lamont Paris] that they played better than we did. We just had one more point at the end.”

It was Jim Valvano who first made the term “survive and advance,” famous when his North Carolina State team pulled off miracle victory after miracle victory en route to winning the 1983 NCAA title.

“Survive and advance,” works this time of year. Better to be lucky than good also applies.

From the start, Chattanooga made it clear it was ready for the big stage. The Mocs had to survive a remarkable Southern Conference title game against Furman — winning on a buzzer-beating 35-foot shot by David Jean-Baptiste — to advance to the tournament. They came in 27-7, a well-coached veteran team.

They quickly took a 20-6 lead before Illinois realized this wasn’t a shoot-around. Slowly, the Illini trimmed the lead; the Mocs led, 33-29, at the break. The came out on a 7-0 run to start the second half and Underwood had to call timeout.

“They threw the first punch, the second punch, the third punch — they hit us in the mouth right off the bat,” Underwood said. “We never shot it well but, fortunately, we kept playing defense.”

Chattanooga used three big men to help contain Kofi Cockburn, the Illini’s massive center. The Mocs fouled him 11 times — a good strategy since Cockburn only made 5 of 10 from the line, although he still finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Cockburn guaranteed himself at least one more game as a junior by hanging in for almost 35 bruising minutes. At one point, with about eight minutes to go, he was so gassed he could barely make it up the court. Underwood and his coaches recognized this and got him out long enough to get him a second wind.

Chattanooga lost this game at the three-point line (4 of 15) but could have won it at the foul line. It made just 7 of 14 from there, including critical one-and-one misses late. Illinois trailed, 51-46, before Trent Frazier, who didn’t score from the field, hit two free throws with 3:37 left.

They wrestled from there to the finish. One of the big men who made things difficult for Cockburn was Silvio De Sousa. If that name sounds familiar, see “Kansas/FBI investigation” and/or “Kansas-Kansa State brawl.” Despite his various suspensions and the investigation (still ongoing), he managed to graduate from Kansas and played at Chattanooga this season as a graduate student.

It was a Cockburn follow with 45 seconds left that gave Illinois a 52-51 lead, the first time it had led in the entire game. The Mocs ran a play for leading scorer Malachi Smith and he got fouled and calmly made two free throws with 32 seconds left, making it 53-52.

Then Alfonso Plummer, the only Illinois player to make a three-point shot (three), made two free throws with 12 seconds to put the Illini up one. At that point, it felt as if the officials had decided to make the game a foul-shooting contest, whistling players for breathing at both ends of the court.

But in the frenetic final seconds, they mercifully swallowed their whistles. Smith again went to the basket, avoiding Cockburn’s side of the court. But Coleman Hawkins came to help and cleanly blocked the shot. Smith ran it down and had time to get off a 15-footer from the left wing, that hit the back rim as the clock went to zero.

Deep sigh of relief on one side. Heartbreak on the other.

“I had a shot I usually make,” Smith said. “I just missed it. I let my teammates down.”

No, he didn’t. He just missed a shot — that happens in every NCAA tournament game.

“Just another play,” Hawkins insisted.

That play meant he and his teammates will get to play Houston on Sunday.

Losing at the buzzer is heartbreaking in any NCAA game, whether you are supposed to win easily (Kentucky) or whether you can taste the upset right until you lose Illinois shot just 39 percent from the field, was outrebounded and had more turnovers than assists.

But it got to spend Saturday in Pittsburgh while the Mocs made the long trip back to Tennessee after being peppered with questions from their local media late Friday about what the season had meant to them and what they had learned from it all.

They learned that when you have a team down, you have to keep making plays and keep them down.