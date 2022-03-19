Two weeks earlier, the Capitals had embarrassed the Hurricanes in a shutout win to jump-start one of their hottest stretches of the season. But to continue it at PNC Arena, they needed to match the intensity of a division opponent hungry for retribution in front of a playoff-worthy crowd.

The Capitals were game for everything the Hurricanes threw at them — and Washington had the advantage of Alex Ovechkin, who overcame his own quiet start to the night to dazzle late. Ovechkin scored a game-tying power play goal with just over five minutes remaining, then provided the game-winning goal in the shootout.

“He’s been doing it a long time. … The thing with him is just how clutch he is. He lives for the big moments, and that’s kudos to him for giving us that chance,” Washington defenseman John Carlson said.

The Capitals had earned a point in eight consecutive games, winning seven, the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss this month. They had to earn it from behind Friday night, overcoming a third-period deficit for the fifth time in six games to earn points. They also had to do it with a shortened bench that didn’t include T.J. Oshie, who suffered a lower-body injury in a 7-2 win over Columbus on Friday.

Carolina (41-14-6), which sits atop the Metropolitan Division, took a 1-0 lead barely five minutes in on a goal from Seth Jarvis, but Washington — which generated 12 of the game’s first 16 shots — equalized after a bizarre play near the Hurricanes’ net. Ovechkin collided near the boards with Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter, and as the two players jawed at one another, Evgeny Kuznetsov sniped in a goal from a sharp angle.

The Capitals took a 2-1 lead just three minutes later after center Connor McMichael pushed the puck into the Hurricanes’ zone and dropped off a pass to set up a one-time goal by Carlson.

But Washington found itself trailing after the Hurricanes scored twice to close the period. Vincent Trocheck tied the game at the 7:06 mark, beating Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov with a slap shot from the slot, and Jarvis scored his second goal in the final seconds of the period to make it 3-2.

Kuznetsov absorbed a jarring hit from Carolina’s Brendan Smith in the opening minute of the third period, grimacing in pain and remaining on the ice for several minutes while a trainer tended to the forward. He eventually skated off on his own power, but the hitting was amplified the rest of the night.

“They’re a really good team. … We kept putting the pressure on no matter what the score was,” McMichael said.

Ovechkin did not see his first shot until five minutes into the third period. But his best opportunity came in the opening seconds of a Capitals power play with just over five minutes remaining, and Ovechkin sent a wrister past Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta to tie the game.

“We felt confident in our game and how it was going for us,” Carlson said.

Capitals defender Dmitry Orlov drew a holding penalty on Jarvis with 1:39 remaining in overtime to earn a four-on-three advantage, and Ovechkin had several looks at the net before Kuznetsov was whistled for a slashing penalty with 19 seconds left that eventually sent the game to a shootout.

Samsonov came up with crucial saves in overtime and on Carolina’s first three shootout attempts — “I thought he settled in,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said — and Ovechkin buried the game-winner on Washington’s third shootout attempt, a backhand that beat Raanta top shelf.

“Guys played extremely hard tonight,” Laviolette said. “I thought it was awesome, one of the best games we’ve played in all year.”

Here’s what else to know from the Capitals’ win:

Ovechkin comes up clutch again

Ovechkin’s power-play goal to tie the game at 3 was his 39th goal of the season and his 10th goal in 13 games. His game-winner was his 36th career shootout goal and his 15th career game-deciding shootout goal.

“He wants it on his stick. He doesn’t want to be on the bench. He wants to be out there,” Laviolette said. “His release is something. He’s a big-time player.”

Oshie back on the shelf

Oshie is listed as day-to-day. “We’re working through some things,” Laviolette said before the game about Oshie, whose season has been filled with games missed because of various ailments.

Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk also went to the dressing room during the third period, and Washington played with a short bench the rest of the night.

Also missing Friday was Lars Eller, who remains in the covid-19 protocols after he tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Laviolette did not provide an update on Eller’s status or a timetable for his return.

“Everyone is dealing with injuries. Some guys are out of the lineup already, and then you lose a couple guys during the game. We played last night and traveled back to back,” Laviolette said. “It’s always a little more challenging, especially when you have to play from behind.”

Vecchione makes Caps debut