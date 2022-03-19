Everything about Correa’s style, temperament, résumé and price tag suggested he was destined for a major market team, for New York or Los Angeles, to stay in Houston or head somewhere like Detroit that is spending more freely to finalize a rebuilding roster close to contending.

But that he ended up with the Twins — a middle-of-the-pack spender in the midst of an offseason characterized more by wily moves than splurges — was nothing short of shocking.

Correa’s deal reportedly includes opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, meaning he can hit the market again if he wants after this season to pursue the long-term deal worth more than $300 million or so that similarly tenured colleagues like Corey Seager and Francisco Lindor received in the last two years. If he hits the market after this season, he will be one of two elite shortstops available, joining Trea Turner, if the Dodgers don’t extend him first.

The deal is the latest in a handful of short-term, high average annual value types that allow teams to secure superstars without incurring the risk of long-term mega contracts. The Dodgers tried to entice Bryce Harper with a deal like that when he was a free agent after the 2018 season. They successfully enticed Trevor Bauer, who missed most of last season after he was accused of sexual assault, with a similar deal. The Mets got Max Scherzer to sign a three-year deal with record average annual value.

Scherzer, like Correa, is represented by Scott Boras. If Correa hits the market again after one of the next two seasons, he will still have a chance at one of those major long-term deals. In the meantime, he can say no major league infielder has ever been paid more per year.

This bifurcated offseason has already been filled with plenty of surprising twists and turns, starting with the Texas Rangers’ massive pre-lockout spending spree and continuing until late Friday night, when the Atlanta Braves announced they had signed career Kenley Jansen to a one-year deal that bolstered an already championship caliber bullpen.

But the hastiness with which teams made transactions before the MLB lockout and in the week-plus since has not prevented the evolution of legacy-altering narratives. Atlanta hero Freddie Freeman was introduced as a Los Angeles Dodger on Friday and told reporters he was blindsided by his old team’s trade for first baseman Matt Olson — the deal that effectively ended one of the most storied tenured in the history of the franchise. Freeman seemed to feel the ending didn’t fit. When asked about the tears Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos shed when talking about that deal Friday, Freeman said “I saw ‘em. Yup. That’s all I’ll say.”

And while some teams seemed to burn bridges in their haste, others began surprising new construction. The Colorado Rockies introduced Kris Bryant as the second-highest-paid player in franchise history Monday, about 13 months after trading away Nolan Arenado because of the star’s frustration with their inability to build around him.

Bryant’s deal stunned those who expected the Rockies to cut back on spending, to focus on rebuilding a roster that was likely more than a former MVP shy of making a legitimate run at a division title.

And in an offseason defined by flashy moves, the Twins were quietly assembling a solid roster with a series of deals that didn’t seem trajectory-altering on their own. They signed free agent starter and annual reclamation project Dylan Bundy, who had the best season of his career in 2020 before stumbling last year. They sent their 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty to the Cincinnati Reds for starter Sonny Gray, owner of a 3.61 career ERA. And right after the lockout lifted, they traded catcher Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers for versatile shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

A day later, they flipped Kiner-Falefa and the rest of veteran Josh Donaldson’s massive contract to the New York Yankees in exchange for solid everyday infielder Gio Urshela and slugging catcher Gary Sanchez.

In so doing, the Twins freed up $50 million owed to Donaldson. If Correa opts out after his first season with them, they will have covered the entire cost of the superstar’s tenure. If not, they have all but canceled out the financial impact of a three-year deal worth $105.3 million that would not have been crippling to a team that spent around $120 million in payroll in three of the last four seasons — but that would likely have limited their ability to make moves elsewhere nonetheless.

Minnesota’s payroll has ranked somewhere from the 16th to 20th-highest in the game for the last 10 seasons, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts. The New York Yankees, who took on Donaldson’s contract, have ranked in the top five in spending every year but one since 2000. They not only gave up two established big leaguers for a (so-far) less decorated shortstop in Kiner-Falefa and an aging, if still formidable third baseman in Donaldson, but added $50 million to their payroll to do it.

Given the kind of deal with which Correa ended up, one wonders why the Yankees and others didn’t make a similar pitch. Hal Steinbrenner indicated this week that one reason his team hadn’t pursued shortstops at the top of the free agent market this winter was to ensure that top prospect Anthony Volpe would have a clear shot to the majors when he is ready. The opt-outs and length of Correa’s Twins deal mean he wouldn’t necessarily create a roadblock for a young shortstop, either.

And because they spent money, not prospects, to secure a franchise shortstop, the Twins still have flexibility to trade for another starter if they need one. The A’s, for example, are well-known to be shopping some of theirs.

Correa was the most high-profile free agent available when news of his deal broke early Saturday morning. The Phillies had reportedly snapped up slugging Scott Boras client Nick Castellanos on Friday night, days after adding Kyle Schwarber. The Braves had signed multiple relievers and re-signed playoff hero Eddie Rosario before adding Jansen.