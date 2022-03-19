McMichael rushed into offensive zone during the first period, drawing two Hurricanes with him. Then he hit the brakes, changed directions and shot a pass to a lurking John Carlson. Carlson rocketed a one-timer for a goal, giving McMichael his second consecutive game with a point after he had gone scoreless in the previous 12. McMichael also scored a goal in Washington’s win over Columbus on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It feels great … I’ve had a lot of chances and unfortunately they haven’t dropped. When you’re in a slump it just takes a goal like that to get you out of it,” McMichael said. “Hopefully I can pick it up and start rolling.”

Advertisement

Washington, which is set to face Dallas at Capital One Arena on Sunday, is rolling, earning at least a point in eight consecutive games and going 7-0-1 in that stretch, which has been bolstered by usual stalwarts — Alex Ovechkin scored twice more in Friday’s victory, including the game-winner in the shootout, along with Evgeny Kuznetsov, who has six goals and five assists in his last eight games, and Carlson, who has six points in his last five games. But the streak has also been underscored by both depth — 19 skaters have tallied a point this month — and the resurgence of players like McMichael, who has stepped up and shifted roles as the Capitals continue to deal with injury concerns.

“It’s kind of how it’s been all year. Just dealing with guys in and out,” Carlson said. “Guys can step up and play bigger minutes and bigger roles.”

Story continues below advertisement

With two days remaining until Monday’s NHL trade deadline, Washington is still dealing with some notable injuries and absences. T.J. Oshie missed Friday’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk also appeared to suffer injuries Friday, though the nature of their ailments was unclear. And center Lars Eller remains in coronavirus protocols after testing positive earlier this month. Amid Eller’s absence, Washington shifted McMichael back to center, his natural position, and he has thrived playing on the third line alongside Tom Wilson and Daniel Sprong.

Advertisement

“He’s been real strong. We put him the middle here these last three games, and he’s looked really good,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “He’s been attacking the ice, it seems, with more speed. It’s his first look playing center [this season], and he’s done a really good job.”

“It’s my natural position. I’ve played that spot my whole life,” McMichael said. “Any time a guy goes down, I’m ready to jump back into the middle. I’m happy to be playing in the middle.”

Story continues below advertisement

Whether McMichael will continue to get shifts in the middle remains to be seen — Laviolette did not provide an update on Eller’s status before the win over the Hurricanes and Washington was off Saturday — but the rookie has proven to be resilient. He has played with different lineups at different positions all season and has sometimes been relegated as a healthy scratch.

Advertisement

More frustrating has been the opportunities to score that he has missed in recent weeks, even as he continued to try and push the pace of his play. He had tallied seven goals and eight assists through his first 55 games, but before Thursday night’s breakthrough in Columbus, he hadn’t scored since Feb. 10.

But McMichael said the slump didn’t affect his confidence and he’s focused on continuing to attack and position himself for chances.