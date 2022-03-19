“It’s very frustrating the way the game played out,” said midfielder Russell Canouse, United’s goal scorer in the 10th minute. “We had a great start, great mentality. … We came out to win the second half and go away with three points, so the fact we come out with nothing is super disappointing.”

After opening the season with two victories, United dropped its second straight and continued to labor with scoring chances.

“We are creating enough opportunities for at least to go back to D.C. with one point,” Coach Hernán Losada said. “That’s why I’m a little upset. I’m very happy with the first half, less happy with the second half.”

Alejandro Pozuelo equalized in the 24th minute and Jonathan Osorio broke the deadlock with a terrific volley in the 53rd for the hosts (1-2-1).

United wasn’t very good in possession in the second half. It lacked presence in the middle of the field and didn’t receive quality service from the flanks.

After scoring three goals in the opener, D.C. has tallied twice in three games. On Saturday, it should’ve scored at the very start.

“After 30 seconds,” Losada said, “Ola Kamara needs to score” on a clear chance.

Help is on the way. Greek forward Taxiarchis Fountas — who will become the team’s second designated player and highest-paid player — recently arrived in Washington and is awaiting a work visa.

Fountas was not scheduled to join the squad until the summer, but United reached a deal with his Austrian club, Rapid Vienna, for an early move.

“We will all be glad with an early [arrival] of one of our DPs,” Losada said. “I don’t know how long [the visa] will take, but the sooner the better. He will be welcomed to give us more opportunity and more choices on the offensive part.”

On Saturday, United went ahead when Nigel Robertha, in his first start of the year, crossed to the unmarked Canouse for a glancing header from 12 yards.

“When the game was really under control and we have the momentum,” Losada said, “we were probably closer to [a two-goal lead] than to the [Toronto] equalizer.”

The equalizer occurred, though. Luca Petrasso supplied the corner kick. Michael Bradley beat Brendan Hines-Ike and Brad Smith to the header, flicking it into the six-yard box. Pozuelo, the 2020 league MVP, slipped behind rookie midfielder Sofiane Djeffal for an easy finish.

Two minutes into the second half, Pozuelo received a yellow card — and dodged a red card — when his high kick connected with Canouse’s forehead.

“Anytime a cleat goes up that high and you hit the guy — I’m not a guy who is going to fake it — I am thinking it can be definitely more than yellow,” Canouse said.

Petrasso played a part in the go-ahead goal, crossing from the left. Osorio, a deep-lying midfielder, made a run on the back side and, with a sliding volley, tucked an angled shot into the near corner before Bill Hamid could get there.

The rest of the way, United struggled in the final third of the field.

“Unfortunately,” Losada said, “we need to go back without points.”

Here’s what else to know about United’s defeat:

Estrada and Perez unavailable

While Canouse (groin injury) made his 2022 debut, potential starters Michael Estrada (family reasons) and Adrien Perez (personal reasons) were not available.

Estrada is scheduled to join the Ecuadoran national team this week for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Argentina. Edison Flores will report to the Peruvian squad for qualifiers against Uruguay and Paraguay. Both are expected back in Washington for the April 2 home match against Atlanta.

Another start for Djeffal

Djeffal, a Frenchman who starred at Oregon State, distributed the ball well at times and logged 90 minutes in his second consecutive start. Another rookie, homegrown midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro, from Oakton, Va., made his MLS debut by replacing Flores in the 75th minute.

Schedule change for New York trip

United’s April 9 match against defending champion New York City FC at Citi Field in Queens was moved to Aug. 31 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. United now has nine matches between July 31 and Sept. 4.

MLS agreed to clear the regular season schedules of the Concacaf Champions League semifinalists, NYC and the Seattle Sounders, who will clash April 6 and 13. Seattle’s MLS game April 10 against Cincinnati will be rescheduled.

Loudoun United wins again

Four D.C. players on loan to second-division Loudoun United (2-0-0) started in a 3-0 victory over 10-man New York Red Bulls II (1-2-0) in Montclair, N.J.