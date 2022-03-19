The trade of course contains a football component, one with multiple layers. It may be a squeamish blockbuster, but it is a blockbuster nonetheless. Watson’s move from the Texans the Browns, made with presumed NFL discipline pending after Watson sat out last season owing to the legal cloud and his estrangement from the Texans’ blundering management, sends ripples through a league already steeped in quarterback movement that feels unprecedented.

In recent days, reports surfaced that Watson – who held sway because of the no-trade clause in his contract – had whittled suitors down to the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, who play in his home state of Georgia. It seemed that an NFC team finally would land one of the superstar signal-callers who have switched teams this offseason. The Browns reportedly had been told Watson had declined their overtures.

Out of nowhere Friday afternoon, Watson either reversed course or proved that game of telephone to be false. On his Instagram feed, he posted an edited image of himself flexing in a No. 4 Browns jersey, smiling underneath the orange helmet. The Browns reportedly sent the Texans three first-round picks, plus more.

Watson figures to miss at least a quarter of the season because of an NFL suspension, but in the long view, another young and wickedly talented quarterback rejoins the AFC. Any AFC team that doesn’t have such a quarterback and wants to reach the Super Bowl now must navigate a gauntlet that includes Patrick Mahomes (26 years old), Josh Allen (25), Joe Burrow (25), Justin Herbert (24) Lamar Jackson (25) and Watson (26). That doesn’t even include Russell Wilson, Derek Carr or Trevor Lawrence – a Super Bowl winner, a prolific passer still improving in his early 30s and last year’s No. 1 overall pick, respectively.

Behind Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, who is the third-best quarterback in the NFC? And where would he rank if he played in the AFC? Apologies to Dak Prescott or reigning Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford, but he may struggle to crack the top eight.

The AFC also has added some of the best non-quarterbacks in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for wide receiver Davante Adams and signed pass rusher Chandler Jones. The Los Angeles Chargers added Khalil Mack to an already fearsome pass rush. The Buffalo Bills landed Von Miller. The Denver Broncos supersized their pass rush with free agent Randy Gregory. The conferences have not been this lopsided since the Cowboys and 49ers reigned over the NFC in the early-to-mid ’90s.

If Watson plays the majority of next season, the Browns may have a say in who wins the new superconference. Around dominating defensive end Myles Garrett, innovative young General Manager Andrew Berry has built one of the best, fastest defenses in the NFL. Watson can hand the ball to Nick Chubb, among the best running backs in the league. They just acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The player movement might only accelerate now that Watson has found a new team. The Browns will surely accommodate the trade request of Baker Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick whose relationship with the franchise soured as he played poorly through injuries last year. Mayfield injected the Browns with relevance, and he led them to their first playoff victory in their new iteration.

Last year was a disaster for him and Cleveland, but he should not be counted out as a legitimate starting quarterback. He is just 26, and despite his stature, he possesses one of the strongest arms in the NFL. The most natural landing spot for Mayfield would be the Indianapolis Colts, who need a quarterback after offloading Carson Wentz on the Washington Commanders, unless the Colts can pry Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, in which case Mayfield may end up in Atlanta, unless the Falcons make a play for Jimmy Garoppolo, unless …

Are you keeping up? It has been difficult to track which quarterbacks plays for which teams this offseason – and that’s even after Rodgers returned to the Green Bay Packers and Brady unretired and stayed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Franchise quarterbacks once grew roots. The rising salary cap, an aggressive fleet of general managers and a generation of antsy athletes have conspired to change that. Teams have the financial flexibility to make massive deals; general managers have the nerve; and players have the desire. Three years ago, it would have been unthinkable that Wilson wouldn’t be a Seahawk, Wentz wouldn’t be an Eagle, Watson wouldn’t be a Texan, Stafford wouldn’t be a Lion, Mayfield wouldn’t be a Brown, and on and on.

Watson became the latest domino to fall. Under new Coach Lovie Smith, the Texans finally can plot a future with the bounty of picks Watson’s departure garnered them and without his status hanging over them. They may pursue a quarterback themselves – General Manager Nick Caserio was in New England when the Patriots drafted Garoppolo – or they may stick with Davis Mills, who outperformed expectations in his rookie season.