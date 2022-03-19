Eventually, the noise became such that he could not continue as normal, so James raised a sleeved right arm in recognition and the roar from the crowd grew in kind.

With a mundane layup, a blip of a bucket in the second quarter of a 127-119 Wizards win over the Lakers, James passed Karl Malone to move into second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is ahead of James now. James, 37, ended the night with 36,947 points. Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 career points has topped the leader board since he retired in 1989.

James scored 38 points and added 10 rebounds but it wasn’t enough against the Wizards (30-40).

Washington whittled a 16-point lead down to four early in the fourth quarter then got within one field goal on a monstrous dunk from Daniel Gafford.

A layup from Kristaps Porzingis tied the score at 106 on the following possession.

The Wizards and Lakers (30-41) danced after that, trading buckets and leads back and forth while Deni Avdija pulled off some excellent fourth-quarter defense on James and Russell Westbrook dove and dodged his way to two assists shy of a triple double. Washington took over the lead for good with consecutive baskets from Porzingis and a three-pointer from Avdija in the corner.

The Lakers seemed poised to capitalize on James’s record-breaking night in the first half, but it was the Wizards who rose up in rebellion against the player known as “King".

Porzingis led the offense with 27 points, providing a steady diet of scoring when Washington needed it most. Avdija complemented his defense with 17 points, including three makes from beyond the arc. Backup guard Tomas Satoransky, after a quiet start to his second tour with the Wizards, shot 6 for 6 from the floor to add 16 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stepped up in absence of Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) to lead with nine rebounds in addition to his 18 points.

It took a full-throated effort from nearly the entire roster, but Washington needed exactly this type of win — against James, in front of a raucous crowd — to pull it out of its recent doldrums.

Here’s what else there is to know from Saturday’s game:

Streak snapped

The Wizards narrowly avoided their seventh loss in a row, which would have made the streak their longest since they sent a depleted roster into the NBA bubble in August 2020.

KCP and LBJ

In a funny bit of kismet, Caldwell-Pope was the first player to congratulate James as the former teammates shared a personalized handshake. Had James waited one more game to break the record — he was a game-time decision Saturday because of a knee issue — he could have done it in Cleveland, where he began his career.

Making that layup at Capital One Arena ensured that Caldwell-Pope has been on court every time James has leapfrogged a legend in recent years: he was there in 2019 when James passed Michael Jordan for fourth on the all-time list and when he passed Kobe Bryant for third the year after.

Hachimura gets first start

The late scratch of Kuzma gave Rui Hachimura his first start of the season. The 24-year-old has been coming off the bench and flourishing from the three-point line after joining the team in January. He was shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc heading into the bout.

Hachimura had 10 points but was busy on the defensive end trying to match up against James for much of the night.