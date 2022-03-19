March Madness continues Saturday with eight second-round games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and 16 more first-round games for the women’s tournament. Washington State and Kansas State get things started on the women’s side, with the day’s first tip-off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. For the men, defending champion Baylor and North Carolina get underway at 12:15 p.m.

The Connecticut women, a dangerous No. 2 seed, will take on Mercer at 1p.m. and No. 1 North Carolina State will face Longwood at 2 p.m. On the men’s side, No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 9 Creighton at 2:40 p.m. for the right to go to the Sweet 16.

The overall No. 1 men’s seed Gonzaga Bulldogs will be the highlight of the night when they take on red-hot Memphis at 9:40 p.m. For the women, Coach Kim Mulkey and No. 3 LSU will meet Jackson State at 5 p.m. and national runner-up Arizona will host UNLV at 10 p.m.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.

What to know about the first and second round

Men’s scores

Women’s scores