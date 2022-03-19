Two ESPN announcers staged a lengthy moment of silence during an NCAA women’s basketball tournament game on Friday as a gesture of solidarity with Disney colleagues who are protesting Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill.

On March 8, the Florida Senate approved the legislation, which Democrats and critics have labeled the “don’t say gay” bill. It would prohibit Florida schools from teaching kindergarten students through third graders about topics relating to sexual orientation and gender.

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck, who were announcing Friday’s first-round NCAA women’s tournament matchup between South Carolina and Howard, remained silent on the broadcast at the beginning of the second half, explaining first that they were showing solidarity with colleagues who were protesting the bill. Employees of ESPN, which is owned by Disney, organized a walkout in support of LGBTQIA+ people at 3 p.m. on Friday, which arrived during the South Carolina-Howard game.

Today during the Women's NCAA Tournament, ESPN's Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle remained silent for two minutes in opposition of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.



"There are things bigger than basketball ... Our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support." pic.twitter.com/d0xISZvNUh — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) March 18, 2022

“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half, but there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time,” Lyle said before the start of the second half. “Our friends, our family, our co-workers, the players and coaches in our community are hurting right now. And at 3 o’clock, about eight minutes ago, our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support, including our company’s support, in opposition to the Parental Rights in Education bill in the state of Florida and similar [legislation] across the United States.”