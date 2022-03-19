March Madness continues Saturday with eight second-round games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and 16 more first-round games for the women’s tournament. Washington State leads Kansas State in the day’s first tip-off on the women’s side. For the men, defending champion Baylor and North Carolina are underway and the Tar Heels have jumped out to an early lead over the defending champions.

The Connecticut women, a dangerous No. 2 seed, will take on Mercer at 1p.m. and No. 1 North Carolina State will face Longwood at 2 p.m. On the men’s side, No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 9 Creighton at 2:40 p.m. for the right to go to the Sweet 16.

The overall No. 1 men’s seed Gonzaga Bulldogs will be the highlight of the night when they take on red-hot Memphis at 9:40 p.m. For the women, Coach Kim Mulkey and No. 3 LSU will meet Jackson State at 5 p.m. and national runner-up Arizona will host UNLV at 10 p.m.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.

