The Connecticut women, a dangerous No. 2 seed, will take on Mercer at 1p.m. and No. 1 North Carolina State will face Longwood at 2 p.m. On the men’s side, No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 9 Creighton at 2:40 p.m. for the right to go to the Sweet 16.
The overall No. 1 men’s seed Gonzaga Bulldogs will be the highlight of the night when they take on red-hot Memphis at 9:40 p.m. For the women, Coach Kim Mulkey and No. 3 LSU will meet Jackson State at 5 p.m. and national runner-up Arizona will host UNLV at 10 p.m.
Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.
Men’s scores
Women’s scores
Halftime: Washington State 24, Kansas State 17 (women)Return to menu
At the half, No. 8 Washington State leads No. 9 Kansas State by seven in the first round of the Bridgeport Region.
The story of the first half has been the play of the Leger-Walker sisters for the Cougars. They have combined for 19 points on 6-for-13 shooting in the first 20 minutes and the duo has been the only bright spot offensively for either team.
Washington State and Kansas State are both shooting under 30 percent from the field (Washington State at 29.6 percent, Kansas State at 21.4 percent) and have been sloppy with the basketball (Washington State 10 turnovers, Kansas State 8 turnovers). The winner will face No. 1 N.C. State or No. 16 Longwood in the second round on Monday.
How would you like to have this man for a father-in-law?Return to menu
The couple had just moved from Oklahoma to Durham, N.C., not far from where Jamie’s parents lived. On this night, for the first time, her parents were coming over for dinner.
Her husband, Chris, was nervous. He gets along well with his father-in-law, but this wasn’t just pasta night with the family. It was an important rite of passage, as it is for any young couple, something of a graduation into adulthood. And Jamie’s dad is a noted perfectionist and alpha who usually gets his way.
He was also Chris’s boss. After taking the job and moving to town, Chris had been so determined to make a good impression that he’d hired his father-in-law’s landscaper, Keith, to plant bushes and lay sod at their new home.
“Man, I’m glad we got this done,” Chris remembers saying before dinner that night. Then it was showtime. His in-laws were pulling up.
Jamie and Chris walked outside to greet them. Jamie’s mother was going on about the wooded property’s beauty. But her dad, Mike Krzyzewski, who was cradling two bottles of fine Napa Valley wine, seemed transfixed by this … thing … next to the walkway.
“Whose decision was this?” Krzyzewski, Duke’s legendary men’s basketball coach and Chris Spatola’s father-in-law, asked. Jamie and Chris shrugged, because isn’t a plant just a plant?
ESPN announcers protest Florida bill restricting LGBTQ discussion during basketball broadcastReturn to menu
Two ESPN announcers staged a lengthy moment of silence during an NCAA women’s basketball tournament game on Friday as a gesture of solidarity with Disney colleagues who are protesting Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill.
On March 8, the Florida Senate approved the legislation, which Democrats and critics have labeled the “don’t say gay” bill. It would prohibit Florida schools from teaching kindergarten students through third graders about topics relating to sexual orientation and gender.
Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck, who were announcing Friday’s first-round NCAA women’s tournament matchup between South Carolina and Howard, remained silent on the broadcast at the beginning of the second half, explaining first that they were showing solidarity with colleagues who were protesting the bill. Employees of ESPN, which is owned by Disney, organized a walkout in support of LGBTQIA+ people at 3 p.m. on Friday, which arrived during the South Carolina-Howard game.
“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half, but there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time,” Lyle said before the start of the second half. “Our friends, our family, our co-workers, the players and coaches in our community are hurting right now. And at 3 o’clock, about eight minutes ago, our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support, including our company’s support, in opposition to the Parental Rights in Education bill in the state of Florida and similar [legislation] across the United States.”
“And a threat to any human rights is a threat to all human rights,” Peck added. “And at this time, Courtney and I, we’re going to take a pause from our broadcast to show our love and support for our friends, our families and our colleagues.”
Friday’s highlights: Wisconsin, Illinois survive upset bids while Stanford women open with a haymakerReturn to menu
March Madness was jam-packed Friday as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament continued with 16 more first-round games and the women’s tournament tipped off with 16 first-round games of its own.
The No. 11 seeds had the day’s biggest upsets on the men’s side: A year after finishing with a 2-22 record, Iowa State pulled off a 59-54 upset of sixth-seeded LSU in Milwaukee. Notre Dame kept its tournament run alive with a double-digit win over a shorthanded Alabama team a few hours earlier in San Diego.
Fourth-seeded Illinois trailed for nearly the entire night but survived a scare from No. 13 Chattanooga and escaped with a 54-53 win. No. 2 Duke kicked off Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 36th and final NCAA tournament with a convincing 78-61 win over Cal State Fullerton in Greenville, S.C.
The top-seeded South Carolina women started their quest for a national title by racing to a 44-4 lead over Howard in the first half and cruising to a 79-21 victory. Iowa star Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, tallied a game-high 27 points in the second-seeded Hawkeyes’ 98-58 win over Illinois State.
The No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast women took out No. 5 Virginia Tech despite a 42-point effort from Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley. Defending champion Stanford opened its title defense with a 41-point win over Montana State on its home floor.
As the clock struck midnight and passed into Saturday morning, Wisconsin fended off Colgate’s upset bid and TCU earned its first NCAA tournament win since 1987 as the first round became history.
Saturday’s schedule for NCAA tournament gamesReturn to menu
There are 16 women’s first-round games and eight men’s second-round games on the schedule for Saturday. The rest of the men’s second round will be played Sunday while the women’s second round will be split between Sunday and Monday.
Men’s games
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 12:10 p.m. (CBS)
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton, 2:40 p.m. (CBS)
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond, 6:10 p.m. (TNT)
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's, 7:10 p.m. (TBS)
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's, 7:45 p.m. (CBS)
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State, 8:40 p.m. (TNT)
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis, 9:40 p.m. (TBS)
Women’s games
No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer, 1 p.m. (ABC)
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova, 1 p.m. (ESPNNews)
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood 2 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo, 3 p.m. (ABC)
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPNNews)
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNNews)
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI, 10 p.m. (ESPNU)