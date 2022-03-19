Then came the second quarter Friday and a kick-out from Ashley Owusu. Benzan buried the three-point attempt with an effortless catch and snap of the wrist from the right wing. By the end of the quarter she was 4 for 4 from behind the arc, including one about two steps from the center-court logo.

That was the Benzan who was a key cog in Maryland’s No. 1 scoring offense last season. It was her second-quarter explosion that truly opened up the Terrapins offense in the first-round 102-71 victory over Delaware. The No. 4-seeded Terps face No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday.

“We got Katie good looks today, which we needed to do,” Maryland guard Diamond Miller said afterward. “And when she’s hitting it, our offense flows a lot better.”

The offense, arguably, had its best showing of the season as the 102 points were the second-most scored in the NCAA tournament in program history. The difference from the previous four months where the Terps were dangerous, but not the same juggernaut as last season? The reemergence of Benzan, Owusu and Miller.

Benzan finished with 17 points, including five triples, to tie her second-highest output of the season and highest since Jan. 23. Owusu’s team-high 24 points, to go along with six assists, were the second-mot points she’s scored all season and the most since Nov. 27. Miller’s 23 points were also the second-most she’s scored all season and the most since Jan. 6.

This is the trio that gave opponents fits last season and, with the addition of a healthy Angel Reese, ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll to start the season.

“This team has battled a lot of adversity, especially Diamond and Ash, through injuries, which has never really occurred in their careers,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “Really proud of them to stay the course. Ashley coming back off such a long break and has really used the last two weeks to get where she really needed to get to for our team. I thought she had a tremendous floor-general game.”

Whereas Miller and Owusu’s struggles had a lot to do with injuries, Benzan was the victim of her own success. Her shot wasn’t as consistent, but teams also defended her differently. There weren’t a ton of clean looks to be had.

“It’s a little different when you're hunted every night and everybody knows who you are, to being able to play free,” Frese said.

Reese, a third team all-American, smiled on Saturday about not having to carry such a heavy load. She was one of three players not to miss a practice or game this season and was often needed to do the heavy lifting as the aforementioned trio worked through their struggles. The 6-foot-3 sophomore was able to relax, somewhat, and “[let] them do their thing, and I was just getting rebounds and doing whatever I can to hit my shooters and my point guard.”

The challenge will be different Saturday against a Florida Gulf Coast teams that loves to play with pace and shoots threes with a reckless abandon. The Eagles lead the nation in three-point attempts by more than 200 and guard Kendall Spray is the only active player in the country with more career made three-pointers than Benzan. FGCU is all about three-pointers and layups and guard Kierstan Bell joked that anyone that takes a midrange shot will probably be sitting on the bench next to coach Karl Smesko. Bell averages 23.2 points per game and the junior has already announced her intentions to enter the WNBA draft.

lol is FGCU WBB run by analytics nerds, what a shot chart pic.twitter.com/HcPsPwzxdE — Kim McCauley (@lgbtqfc) March 18, 2022

“What we actually call ourselves is ‘Raining Threes,’” guard Andrea Cecil said. “And it’s something that we take a lot of pride in. It’s a fun way to play basketball. And we focus on getting our three-pointers, and that’s our game and that’s our style.”

Guard Tishara Morehouse added, “Half of the practice is shooting threes. So we have a lot of confidence when it comes to shooting, no doubt.”

Both teams love to play with pace, but Maryland brings a length to the floor that the Eagles can’t replicate. FGCU basically runs a five-guard system that puts a ton of pressure on opposing defenses. The Terps’ starting five likes to call themselves “big guards” and they have the ability to score with anyone in the nation, but Sunday’s game to advance to the Sweet 16 could set up perfectly for Reese.

There isn’t much size on the Eagles’ roster and they had no answer for Virginia Tech’s 6-6 center Elizabeth Kitley in their first-round 84-81 win over the No. 5 seed. Kitley scored 42 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but didn’t have enough help from others. Reese leads the Terps in scoring and has 17 double-doubles. She may be the biggest matchup problem for FGCU.

“You saw what Kitley was able to do,” Frese said. “I thought Angel was terrific yesterday. She set the tone from the tip. Her presence started us, and then it led to her being unselfish to be able to go inside-out.