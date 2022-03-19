In any spring training, such an injury would threaten Kieboom’s chances to be ready for Opening Day. With a condensed spring because of the lockout, the window for his return by April 7 narrows even further.

“I feel bad for him,” Martinez said. “And honestly, I feel bad for us. We count on him to be our third baseman. And I’m not saying that he’s not, but it’s just going to take some time.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Kieboom informed the coaching staff Friday he was dealing with elbow soreness, forcing Martinez and his staff to scratch him from the lineup for the Grapefruit League opener. He underwent an MRI exam Saturday morning that revealed the flexor mass strain, the same injury that sidelined Stephen Strasburg near the end of the 2016 season.

Martinez said Kieboom will undergo further tests when swelling diminishes to make sure the ulnar collateral ligament remains intact. Damage to that ligament would likely be far more problematic, and often results in Tommy John surgery. But if the diagnosis holds, Kieboom will need rest and a throwing program — with just two-and-a-half weeks to do both and be game ready if he is to make the Opening Day roster.

“I don’t know what the timetable is,” Martinez said. “We’ll see how he feels here.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Kieboom didn’t enter spring with rock-solid job security. When the Nationals decided to sell at the deadline, they gave Kieboom the chance to play third base every day. He hit .208 with a .619 OPS in August and September despite a few hot stretches in that span. His numbers then, as well as big league stints in 2019 and 2020, left plenty of reason to doubt that he would be a key part of their core moving forward. But the former first-round pick is just 24 — hardly past the point of no return.

“I really believed that this was going to be the year that [Kieboom] finds himself as far as a major league player. He’s had such a good career in the minor leagues,” Martinez said. “Sometimes it takes some people awhile.”

Story continues below advertisement

Without him, the Nationals’ third base options are limited. They could rely on utility man Ehire Adrianza, the 32-year-old with a .678 career OPS and 111 career games at third base. They started 26-year-old infielder Richard Ureña, who played in Class AAA in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, at third base against the Mets on Friday night. He doubled and is 2 for 4 so far this spring.

Advertisement

Martinez indicated the Nationals will split playing time among those two and Maikel Franco, who played every day with the Phillies and Royals from 2016 to 2020 but battled through a rough offensive season with Baltimore in 2021. Franco, 29, is a right-handed hitter with a .720 career OPS — a more extensive third base track record than the Nationals’ other options.

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo has a history of trusting what he calls “the back of the baseball card,” betting on established veterans who have performed before to do so again, rather than expecting unprecedented performance from high-ceiling types. He took that approach when signing Alcides Escobar last year even though Escobar hadn’t played in the majors since 2018. Franco fits a similar mold.

Story continues below advertisement

But the Nationals had hoped that Kieboom would be able to deliver on the promise of his .288 average and .838 OPS over 1,400 minor league at-bats. Martinez said he, for one, was optimistic.