Here in the second round of the tournament, the Friars proved they might be lucky, but they’re also a physical force that can dominate opponents. They smothered 12th-seeded Richmond from the start, coasting to a 79-51 win that sends the school to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997. Coach Ed Cooley, who admitted that he’s “not the sexiest guy coaching with respect to style,” had never led a team to the second weekend of the tournament. Cooley’s preferred style, he said, is to win. And once he secured this comfortable victory, the Providence fans chanted his name.

“I’ve been thinking about this my whole life,” said Cooley, who grew up a Providence fan. “I'm emotionally just trying to get the enormity of it.”

A loud contingent of Friars fans inside KeyBank Center — some wearing green shirts with four-leaf clovers — watched Saturday evening as Providence drained one three-pointer after another, hustled for rebounds and shut down Richmond’s offense. These fans celebrated early because the Friars grabbed a 39-24 halftime lead and didn’t let up after the break. In the final moments, Providence fans shouted, “We want Kansas!” already looking ahead to their Sweet 16 matchup in Chicago.

Even as the lead ballooned to 30 points, Cooley refused to believe the outcome was certain. In the final minutes, an assistant told him, “Coach, this is a wrap,” which, for Cooley, prompted a laugh and a flood of gratitude.

“It's hard to get to this point,” Cooley said. “We're just a little school that everybody says, ‘Oh, it's Providence.’ Well, Providence is in the damn building.”

The Friars generated a sizzling offensive attack, hitting 12 of 22 shots from deep and complementing that with power in the paint. Providence dominated Richmond on the glass, posting a 38-27 rebounding edge. The mismatch helped the Friars control the game and pick up 14 second-chance points.

Noah Horchler, a 6-foot-8 forward, had a standout showing with 16 points, 14 rebounds and a 4-for-6 mark from three. He hit one of his three-pointers on Providence’s final offensive possession of the first half, and then Richmond air-balled an attempt from deep before the halftime buzzer — a stark reminder of how differently the opening 20 minutes had gone for these teams and a forecast of what was to come.

“We're dangerous when we're hitting from all cylinders inside and out,” said senior A.J. Reeves, who, with 12 points, was one of five Friars in double figures. “We have a lot of threats on this team, both on the offensive end and on the defensive end. And when we play like this, I feel like we're the best team in the country.”

Providence’s length rattled the Spiders, who were a woeful 1 for 22 from three-point range. The Friars eliminated Richmond’s crafty point guard, Jacob Gilyard, as an offensive threat. The five-year starter scored just four points. He missed seven shots — including six from three-point range — before he made his first basket, a jump shot with 13:26 remaining.

Richmond finished the game with 39.6 percent shooting, mostly relying on the production of Nathan Cayo (18 points) and Grant Golden (10) around the rim. Richmond’s leading scorer this season, Tyler Burton, scored only five points on 1-for-8 shooting.

Richmond has a history of upsetting opponents as a double-digit seed in the NCAA tournament. The Spiders have reached the Sweet 16 twice — as a No. 13 seed in 1988 and as a No. 12 seed in 2011. This season, the Spiders needed four wins in four days to earn an automatic bid through the Atlantic 10 tournament, and their March fortune ran out in this lopsided game.

Both Richmond and Providence tout the experience of their players as a strength. The Spiders’ crew of starters has logged thousands of minutes together at Richmond. For the fifth- and sixth-year players, their careers ended with a long-awaited NCAA tournament appearance, the school’s first since 2011, and then the disappointment in the second round.

The Friars feel connected by their paths that, for some, started elsewhere. They combine with other standouts who arrived at Providence out of high school to form a team that is “much greater than its individual parts,” Cooley said. And they play with an edge, leaning into pessimism from outsiders that other coaches might try to ignore.

“We’re still here,” Cooley said. “And it’s a testament to their emotional maturity and their physical talent that was doubted.”

The Friars are 11-2 in games decided by five points or fewer, and they have won all three of their overtime games this season. Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based metrics consider the Friars the luckiest among 358 Division I programs. The players instead credit their poise and late-game execution — not just a charmed existence. Even with just five losses this season, “people look at us like we’re bad,” Reeves said before his team’s first tournament game against No. 13 South Dakota State, which became a popular upset pick. “People can’t fathom what we did this year.”