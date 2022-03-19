“Watching Saint Mary’s before I went to sleep was the worst thing I could have done,” UCLA Coach Mick Cronin said Friday. “I stayed up all night with paranoia.”

Despite a slow start and the loss of standout guard Jaime Jacquez Jr. to an ankle injury, Cronin’s nightmare scenario never fully materialized. The Bruins cranked up their defensive intensity to comfortably defeat the Gaels, 72-56, at the Moda Center on Saturday to reach the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.

The two California schools shared little in common besides their home state and identical 26-7 records entering Saturday. UCLA: the blue-blood behemoth with 11 national championships an undergraduate enrollment of more than 30,000. Saint Mary’s: the small private college in tiny Moraga with one Sweet 16 appearance to its name. While UCLA’s roster is composed almost entirely of in-state recruits, Saint Mary’s players hail from six different countries, including Australia, Estonia and Lithuania.

The plucky Gaels entered the contest riding high after a Thursday blowout of Indiana. Coach Randy Bennett said that his players possessed a “real confidence” after beating Gonzaga, a win that convinced them that they could “play with anybody.” It also helped, he noted, that his team was far too young to remember John Wooden’s glory days.

“We’re not too concerned about the history, really,” Saint Mary’s guard Tommy Kuhse added Friday.

Kuhse proved it shortly after tip-off against UCLA, driving straight into the heart of the defense for a running banker on the game’s first possession. Saint Mary’s built a 16-9 lead by hitting three three-pointers in quick succession, forcing UCLA to call an early timeout to stop the bleeding.

But the Bruins possessed clear advantages in athleticism and length, and they tightened up defensively as the first half went on. UCLA deployed a switching defense against Kuhse, a skilled pick-and-roll operator whose passing ability unlocks Saint Mary’s offense. By switching on screens, the Bruins broke the Gaels’ rhythm and coaxed them into more isolation plays.

“Our pick-and-roll coverage was much different today than what we do most of the time,” Cronin said. “It just took some time for them to get in the rhythm of doing it and stepping up our intensity. We tried to make them into a non-passing team and make guys score on us off the dribble. That’s when the game changed.”

The strategy paid off handsomely, as the Gaels’ hot start fizzled into a scoreless first-half stretch that lasted nearly seven minutes. During an 11-0 run that swung the game’s momentum, UCLA’s defense forced a shot-clock violation and hounded Saint Mary’s center Matthias Tass on multiple possessions. If not for guard Logan Johnson, who scored a game-high 18 points, the Gaels might have lost contact in the first half.

“I wish we would have played better,” Bennett said. “This wasn’t one of our better games. You want to play well when you play against UCLA. We did for awhile, but not enough to win that game. We didn’t make shots. They doubled the post a little bit and bothered us.”

Jacquez scored UCLA’s first seven points, exploiting Saint Mary’s decision to use only one defender against him. The crafty 6-foot-7 junior methodically backed his way into the paint for a series of buckets, eventually forcing the Gaels to send help in the second half. Jacquez finished with 15 points on 6-11 shooting, though he exited the game with just under seven minutes remaining with a right ankle sprain.

After writhing in pain on the baseline, Jacquez left the court area, returning later to see his teammates close out the victory. The loss didn’t shake the Bruins, who pulled together and remained poised down the stretch, handling the Gaels’ pressure defense with ease and hitting timely shots to build a double-digit lead.

“It was good to see [Jacquez] be able to walk off the court,” UCLA guard Tyger Campbell said. “He brings defensive grit and he’s a matchup nightmare. He can hit the open shot. He’s a really good all-around player and he brings toughness

Senior forward Cody Riley drilled a three-pointer in front of the Bruins bench to ice the game and inspire loud “U-C-L-A” chants from the crowd. Four Bruins starters finished in double figures, led by 16 points from Campbell. Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard added 14 points apiece.

“The togetherness has been great,” Bernard said. “You can just feel it. I know all of us can.”

UCLA, which reached the Final Four last year, will face North Carolina in Philadelphia on Friday. The Tar Heels advanced by outlasting Baylor, the East Region’s top seed, in overtime earlier Saturday.

With nearly a week to prepare, UCLA was confident that it would be at full strength.