Washington will make its home debut Friday at Segra Field in Leesburg against Gotham FC (0-1-0).

“The Challenge Cup will hopefully give us that time to fine-tune some things, so when we get to [the] season, we’re in high gear,” defender Kelley O’Hara said. “This team has an extremely high ceiling and I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Separated into three groups, each of the 12 teams will play six matches. Four will advance to the knockout round, culminating with the May 7 final, which will overlap with the start of the regular season April 29.

Advertisement

Saturday’s draw extended the Spirit’s unbeaten streak in competitive matches to 9-0-4 since last summer’s off-field turmoil that resulted in a coaching change and inflamed an ownership struggle. Washington lost twice in that stretch, both forfeits for violating league protocols.

During the offseason, the club removed the interim tag from Kris Ward’s coaching title and Y. Michele Kang reached a deal to buy the team from Steve Baldwin.

On Saturday, Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez were dangerous in the first half, forcing Orlando goalkeeper Erin McLeod to make several saves. Connections were off most of the night, though, and the Spirit looked like a team in need of a few more weeks of work.

Story continues below advertisement

“There were some good things in the sense of the types of chances we created and the amount of chances,” Ward said. “In terms of overall speed of play, it needed to be way faster. … Our speed on the ball helped them defend us.”