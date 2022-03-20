The Capitals had earned at least a point in their first eight games this month, winning seven of those and dropping the eighth in overtime, and had overcome third-period deficits in five of their previous six games to become the NHL’s hottest team.

But for the first time in weeks, Washington ran out of gas late in a 3-2 loss, and the Capitals enter Monday’s trade deadline with questions about adding new blood to the roster. They also must get healthy after several key players were out of the lineup with injuries.

Dallas had lost four of five but punched the Capitals in the mouth early, taking the lead on an Alexander Radulov goal just over two minutes in. Washington couldn’t capitalize on its first two power plays, and Dallas made it 2-0 with its own man-advantage opportunity late in the period. Roope Hintz used a backhander to beat Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek, who had posted six straight wins and most recently had impressed during a 7-2 victory at Columbus on Thursday. He finished with 20 saves.

The Capitals’ power play came up empty on its third chance early in the second period, but it cashed in during its fourth when Ovechkin rocketed a one-timer past Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger to make it 2-1. It was Ovechkin’s 40th goal — making this the 12th season he has scored at least 40, tying Wayne Gretzky’s record — and his 11th in the past 14 games.

The Stars took a 3-1 lead on Hintz’s second goal, a power-play slap shot off a feed from Joe Pavelski at 10:38 of the second. Dmitry Orlov cut the deficit to 3-2 with just under 11 minutes remaining, scoring off a feed from Tom Wilson to bring the crowd to its feet, and Vanecek made a crucial pad save moments later on a point-blank shot by Jason Robertson.

Washington went on the power play with just under five minutes remaining but couldn’t convert — even on a one-timer from Ovechkin in the dying seconds. Ovechkin had another drive to the net in the game’s final minute after Washington pulled Vanecek for an extra attacker, but Oettinger (36 saves) made a glove stop.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Eller returns; van Riemsdyk to IR

After spending nearly a week in isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus in Vancouver, Capitals center Lars Eller returned to the lineup Sunday, playing on the third line alongside Conor Sheary and Garnet Hathaway. Eller returned to the D.C. area Thursday and skated Saturday, and Sunday he gave the lineup a much-needed boost.

Meanwhile, Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury suffered in Friday’s win at Carolina and will be eligible to be activated this coming Saturday, the team said. T.J. Oshie missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury, and fellow forward Nic Dowd also sat out with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

With the injuries piling up, the Capitals called up Brett Leason from Hershey of the American Hockey League and reassigned Mike Vecchione, who made his first NHL appearance in nearly five years against the Hurricanes.

Special teams struggles

With several key members of their penalty kill on the shelf, Washington gave up two power-play goals to Hintz, the second of which gave the Stars a 3-1 lead midway through the second. Washington had entered the day with an 86.4 penalty killing percentage this month, good for fifth in the NHL.

Washington’s power play had been much improved in recent weeks, too — its 38.5 conversion percentage in March ranked fourth coming into Sunday and was up from 16.4 entering the month. The Capitals finished 1 for 5.

