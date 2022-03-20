“The Browns organization did not reach out to me,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in an email Sunday. “I didn’t expect them to do so, and can understand why they didn’t. But, knowing what I know, they probably should have.”

According to Buzbee, the team did not contact his clients, either.

The Browns officially announced the trade Sunday, two days after the Texans confirmed the deal. The Browns sent five draft choices, including three first-round picks, to the Texans for Watson and one draft selection. They also signed Watson to a new contract worth a guaranteed $230 million over five seasons.

“We look forward to having Deshaun as our starting quarterback,” Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We have done extensive investigative, legal and reference work over the past several months to provide us with the appropriate information needed to make an informed decision about pursuing him and moving forward with him as our quarterback. Deshaun has been among the very best at the position and he understands the work needed to re-establish himself on and off the field in Cleveland. We are confident that he will make positive contributions to our team and community as we support his return to football.”

Representatives of the Browns had at least one meeting with Watson last week.

“We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson,” the Browns’ owners, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, said in a statement. “We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved.”

Trade deliberations between the Texans and several teams moved forward last week after a grand jury in Harris County, Tex., decided not to charge Watson with a crime. He still faces the civil lawsuits and possible disciplinary action by the NFL under its personal conduct policy. Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations.

“We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process,” the Haslams said in their statement. “It was pivotal that we, along with Andrew Berry and [Coach] Kevin Stefanski, meet with Deshaun to have a straightforward dialogue, discuss our priorities, and hear directly from him on how he wants to approach his career on and off the field. He was humble, sincere, and candid.

“In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field. Those in-depth conversations, the extensive evaluation process, his dedication to being a great teammate and devotion to helping others within the NFL, within the community, and through his charitable initiatives provided the foundation for us to pursue Deshaun. We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts.”

The Browns are expected to trade their incumbent starter, Baker Mayfield. They signed Jacoby Brissett on Saturday to back up Watson.

