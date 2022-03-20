Miller did absolutely everything — including anything she wanted — as No. 4 seed Maryland ran away from No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast, 89-65, to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season and the 10th time under Brenda Frese.

Maryland next travels to Spokane, Wash., to face the winner of No. 1 seed Stanford and No. 8 Kansas, who were set to meet Sunday night. The Cardinal beat Maryland, 86-68, at a tournament in the Bahamas in November. Last season, Maryland was surprised by Texas in the round of 16.

Sunday’s victory arguably was the best game the Terrapins (23-8) have played all season and certainly brought the best effort from Miller, who had 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. The smaller Eagles had no answer for the rangy, 6-foot-3 Miller, who did a little of everything. She hit pull-up jumpers from the perimeter, got to the rim at will and even ran point guard for long stretches. To start the second half, she squared up on the right side, looked her defender square in the eyes and attacked. A few quick dribbles preceded a nasty crossover that created space before she split a pair of defenders and used her long stride for a scooping layup.

After the final buzzer, Miller walked to the sideline, stared into the crowd, balled her fists and screamed, “Let’s goooo!”

Miller wasn’t the only one to shine. Florida Gulf Coast plays five guards, and none of them could handle Angel Reese in the post: She put up 21 points and nine rebounds while going 11 for 14 from the free throw line. Guard Ashley Owusu continued her NCAA tournament revival with 20 points off an array of offensive moves that the FGCU defense couldn’t handle.

Florida Gulf Coast (30-3), which knocked off Virginia Tech in Friday’s first round, continued to play its run-and-gun style, but shooting 11 for 35 (31.4 percent) from behind the arc proved costly. Kendall Spray finished with 17 points, including five three-pointers, but was held scoreless after halftime. Kierstan Bell scored 14 points on 6-for-20 shooting in her final game before entering the WNBA draft.

Florida Gulf Coast led 39-36 before Maryland went on a 26-3 run that spanned the end of the second quarter and the start of the third.

The pace of the first half was exhausting just to watch. The offensive-minded teams weren’t afraid to get up and down after makes, misses or loose balls.

