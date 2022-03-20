Maryland next travels to Spokane, Wash., to face the winner of No. 1 seed Stanford and No. 8 Kansas, who were set to meet Sunday night. The Cardinal beat Maryland, 86-68, at a tournament in the Bahamas in November. Last season, the Terrapins were surprised by Texas in the round of 16.

“We’ve been through so much this season, and we’re just coming together at the right time,” Maryland’s Angel Reese said. “I don’t think this team has folded yet. I think that we’re not happy right now because we’re going to the Sweet 16. ... I just told them in the locker room we don’t want the feeling that we had last year after the Sweet 16 game.”

Sunday’s victory arguably was the best game the Terps (23-8) have played all season and certainly brought the best effort from Miller, who had 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. The smaller Eagles had no answer for the rangy, 6-foot-3 Miller, who did a little of everything. She hit pull-up jumpers from the perimeter, got to the rim at will and even ran point guard for stretches. To start the second half, she squared up on the right side, looked her defender square in the eyes and attacked. A few quick dribbles preceded a nasty crossover that created space before she split a pair of defenders and used her long stride for a scooping layup.

After the final buzzer, Miller walked to the sideline, stared into the crowd, balled her fists and screamed, “Let’s goooo!”

“First of all, Indiana, I did not help my team whatsoever,” Miller said, referencing the Terps’ loss to open the Big Ten tournament. “That feeling is not a good feeling, and those two weeks of practice, I was really focused, and I just knew my team needed me. So I just had to do what I had to do.”

Miller wasn’t the only one to shine Sunday. Florida Gulf Coast plays five guards, and none of them could handle Reese in the post: She put up 21 points and nine rebounds while going 11 for 14 from the free throw line. Guard Ashley Owusu continued her NCAA tournament revival with 20 points while showing off an array of moves that the FGCU defense couldn’t handle.

“When you have three all-American-type players like that that are so talented and give you an inside-outside presence,” Frese said, “that’s a dangerous team.”

Florida Gulf Coast (30-3), which knocked off Virginia Tech in Friday’s first round, continued to play its run-and-gun style, but shooting 11 for 35 (31.4 percent) from behind the arc proved costly. Kendall Spray finished with 17 points, including five three-pointers, but was held scoreless after halftime. Kierstan Bell scored 14 points on 6-for-20 shooting in her final game before entering the WNBA draft.

Florida Gulf Coast led 39-36 before Maryland went on a 26-3 run that spanned the end of the second quarter and the start of the third.

“I was very frustrated,” Bell said. “Things weren’t going our way. ... This isn’t what we wanted, but I’m glad everybody kept putting in the effort for this ending.”

The pace of the first half was exhausting just to watch. The offensive-minded teams weren’t afraid to get up and down after makes, misses or loose balls.

Maryland led 47-39 at halftime after closing the second quarter on an 11-0 run. First came a Shyanne Sellers reverse layup, which was followed by a Miller pull-up from the elbow. Owusu then knocked down a baseline jumper while being fouled — she missed the free throw — before coming back down and bullying her way through a defender for a layup. Chloe Bibby closed the half with a three from the left wing, and Maryland was on its way.

“They had really good ball pressure and they switch a lot of things, and they have great length at a lot of positions,” FGCU Coach Karl Smesko said. “At the beginning of the game, we had pretty good spacing, and we were able to attack the paint a little bit and kick it out and get to shot fakes. As soon as we became a little more stagnant, we were running a lot of dribble handoffs, which we really didn’t want to run. Pressure made us do some things that we really didn’t want to do.”

With Miller on the Terps’ side, that pressure was too much.