Memphis pushed back, but Timme eventually gave Gonzaga a 58-57 lead, its first of the second half, with a spinning hook shot in the paint. When the dust settled, he had scored 21 of his game-high 25 points after halftime to help Gonzaga escape the spirited upset bid by No. 9 seeded Memphis and claim an 82-78 comeback victory. Timme added 14 rebounds and 4 assists in the win.
After looking overwhelmed physically in the first half, the re-energized Bulldogs followed Timme’s lead with a well-balanced, up-tempo team effort to the delight of a heavily pro-Gonzaga crowd in Portland.
Highly-touted freshman Chet Holmgren, who sat for an extended stretch of the first half due to foul trouble, finished a pair of lob dunks and blocked two shots during the decisive second-half turnaround. Meanwhile, guard Andrew Nembhard drilled a pair of clutch three-pointers in the final four minutes. Nembhard, a senior from Canada, then drained four clutch free throws in the final minute to finish with 23 points and 5 assists.
Memphis built its 41-31 halftime lead by controlling the paint and getting a phenomenal showing from its second unit. Backup guard Tyler Harris scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half, as Memphis’s bench outscored their Gonzaga counterparts by a 23-2 count over the first 20 minutes. Senior forward Deandre Williams led the Tigers with 14 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.
With the win, Gonzaga advanced to the round of 16 where it will take on Arkansas, which beat New Mexico State, 53-48, on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Razorbacks will face off in San Francisco on Thursday.