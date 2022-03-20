Memphis pushed back, but Timme eventually gave Gonzaga a 58-57 lead, its first of the second half, with a spinning hook shot in the paint. When the dust settled, he had scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to help Gonzaga escape the spirited upset bid by No. 9 seed Memphis and claim an 82-78 comeback victory. Timme added 14 rebounds and four assists in the win, which secured Gonzaga’s seventh consecutive trip to the round of 16.

“No matter what happens, no matter what the score is, win or lose, this could very well be the last 20 minutes of basketball you ever play,” Timme said, recounting his halftime address. “Go out with no regrets. As long as you go down swinging and put your full heart into something, you can live with the results. I said that I love this group and ... we’ve worked so hard to get here. Let’s not end this now.”

After looking overwhelmed physically in the first half, the re-energized Bulldogs followed Timme’s lead with a well-balanced, up-tempo team effort to the delight of a heavily pro-Gonzaga crowd in Portland.

Highly-touted freshman Chet Holmgren, who sat for an extended stretch of the first half due to foul trouble, finished a pair of lob dunks and blocked two shots during the decisive second-half turnaround. To complete the comeback, guard Andrew Nembhard drilled a pair of three-pointers and four clutch free throws in the final four minutes. Nembhard, a senior from Canada, tallied 23 points and five assists while playing all 40 minutes.

“I just want to step up for my team in those types of moments,” Nembhard said.

For a moment, Gonzaga’s first-half struggles felt like a repeat of its timid showing in a blowout loss to Baylor in last year’s NCAA title game. Saturday marked the Bulldogs’ second slow start in as many games, as they needed a second-half blitz to dispatch 16th-seeded Georgia State in the first round Thursday. Coach Mark Few said he challenged the Bulldogs to up their intensity against Memphis after Timme and Holmgren were held to a combined six points on five shot attempts in the first half.

Early on, Timme couldn’t consistently establish good position inside, while Holmgren was forced to the bench when he picked up his second foul with nearly six minutes remaining in the first half. The 19-year-old Holmgren posted nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks in 30 minutes.

“I was somewhat mildly agitated that we were playing soft,” Few said. “It was mostly on offense. They had gotten up into us and we were kind of just running around on the three-point line and we weren’t doing things with good thrust to the basket. ... Our backs were pressed against the wall at that point, I don’t know how firmly, and they responded.”

Memphis built its 41-31 halftime lead by controlling the paint and getting a phenomenal showing from its second unit. Backup guard Tyler Harris scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half as Memphis’s bench outscored its Gonzaga counterparts by a 23-2 count over the first 20 minutes.

But Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway, who guided his program to its first tournament appearance since 2014, couldn’t conjure up an answer for Timme, a two-time all-American. Memphis freshman big man Jalen Duren, a projected lottery pick, was held to seven points on 3 of 11 shooting in 19 minutes, and the Tigers shot just 3 for 19 from beyond the arc. Senior forward DeAndre Williams led Memphis with 14 points and 6 rebounds.

“The Drew Timme effect came into play,” Hardaway said. “It seemed like he got every offensive rebound, every foul, every bucket. We’ve witnessed that on TV a bunch. To see it in person, he made some fantastic shots. That’s why he is who he is.”

With the win, Gonzaga advanced to the round of 16 where it will take on Arkansas, which beat New Mexico State, 53-48, on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Razorbacks will face off in San Francisco on Thursday. An Elite 8 showdown with Duke awaits Gonzaga next weekend if both teams advance.