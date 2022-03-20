As if James needed a reminder. Of course, he knew how close he was to passing Malone and holding the No. 2 spot all by himself.

Clearly, James knew his total — which is why he came back down the floor and immediately hoisted a three to break Malone’s record (it missed) — and he recognized the magnitude of the moment. There might not be another player in the league who’s more legacy conscious, more convinced about his own GOAT-ness and more aware of history and his place in it than LeBron James.

“Just to be part of this league for as many years I’ve been a part of it and to be linked with some of the greatest to ever play this game, guys that I either watched or studied or read about or inspired me,” James said following his 38-point effort. He now has 36,947 career points, and stands only 1,441 away from eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and becoming the all-time leader.

“Obviously, I was just lost for words for it.”

He has spent more than half his life and his entire adulthood in the searing spotlight of public scrutiny, and for every misstep (the “going to take my talents to South Beach” line) there are 10 more milestones gleaming in his biography. Even now on a maddening Lakers team (30-41) that needs to be put out of its misery sometime in mid April, the 37-year-old James continues to play on an MVP level.

James may still lean on the clever branding of being just a kid from Akron, but his story is far more significant to the game of basketball, and world of sports, than a local-kid-made-good tale (and he knows that, too). James may not have all the rings as MJ, but his greatness on the court has been linked to his mission away from it, something that Jordan cannot claim. He opened a school in his hometown, raised his voice against police violence in the Black community and helped usher in an athlete empowerment era prevalent across sports. The only regrettable thing about that “Chosen 1” tattoo James had inked way back when he was a teen is that now it seems a bit understated.

Now in his 19th year, with all the irrefutable career and life accolades one could ever have, James can act unbothered, and more free to speak to his mind. Even if that means morphing into the old-head uncle who makes others cringe at the Thanksgiving table whenever he voices unpopular opinions. It didn’t matter that we could’ve gone without James playing epidemiologist in comparing covid-19 to the flu or publicly calling out a Lakers beat reporter, which encouraged some in social media to launch attacks, or celebrating quarterback Deshaun Watson going to the Cleveland Browns while completely ignoring the troubling cloud lingering over him — James shared them anyway.

At this point in his career, James doubles down on his hottest takes. Especially the one concerning his legacy as the best to ever play the game. Over the All-Star Weekend, he revisited the 2016 NBA Finals, when his Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors to win the title, and proclaimed himself the king of basketball.

“At that moment, I was like ‘I’m the greatest basketball player people have ever seen.’ In all facets,” James said. “I can play the one through five, I can guard one through five. Just, like, literally did something that’s never been done in the history of the sport. … I just felt like ain’t nobody better than me at this.”

He’s been crowning himself publicly for years, dating back to 2018, and why stop now? He has scored 50-more points twice this season, and his 29.8 points-per-game average ranks second only behind Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. One last hot streak and he could become the oldest player in league history to win the scoring title. The only thing slowing him down happens to be his own team.

James’s milestone was reduced to a memo at the bottom of a losing box score — the Lakers fell 127-119 to a Wizards’ team without Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma — so his postgame media session was more subdued than celebratory.

“No, I can’t separate it. I can’t separate the fact that we weren’t able to get this win with me accomplishing that because at the end of the day all I care about is wins and losses,” James said.

Back in the second quarter, before another Lakers collapse and with history a bucket away, James made a cutting move to the basket, received a pass, and scored a layup. A fundamental play that didn’t showcase his otherworldly skills but nonetheless was the moment when he passed Malone.

The Wizards’ in-game production team acknowledged the milestone and kept the camera on James. Fans across the building stood up and showed their respect. James didn’t seem to look up and notice his image on the big screen.