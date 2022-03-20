The image is one that will stand out when the nets are cut down and the strains of “One Shining Moment” fade.

After No. No. 11 Michigan upset No. 3 Tennessee, 76-68, a sobbing Kennedy Chandler fell into the arms of Wolverines Coach Juwan Howard in a hug that wasn’t as unlikely as it might have seemed. The two, as Howard explained later, have history.

“Kennedy is an elite player, and he’s one of the best guards in the country. I got a chance to know Kennedy back when my youngest son, Jett, and Kennedy played in AAU, and they won the LeBron James tournament in Ohio. So we had a relationship back then,” Howard told reporters. “Just watching his growth, I’ve always been impressed. We recruited him. Unfortunately, we wasn’t that lucky, but to see the output, the effort, the growth, and being able to produce like that on the floor and how he led his team in a special way. I just gave him some words of encouragement. It shows his emotion, that he cares. As coaches, you appreciate that.”

Juwan Howard took a moment to console Kennedy Chandler after the Michigan-Tennessee game



Respect. 👏 @umichbball @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/G1kQixPRJx — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

The clip of their emotional exchange will help balance the scales for Howard, who was suspended and fined in February for taking a swing in the direction of a Wisconsin assistant after the teams’ game. Chandler, who had 19 points and nine assists in the game, shared Howard’s words with media members.

“He said to keep my head up. It’s tough for me, and he knew I wanted to get the win,” Chandler told reporters. “I know him, I’ve played with his son since, like, fourth grade. So I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a great coach. I love him. He told me to keep my head up, ‘you played your heart out.’”