In other early action, women’s No. 1 overall seed South Carolina will look to keep rolling after a historic defensive performance against Howard. The Gamecocks will face Miami at 3 p.m. The Villanova men will be looking to get past Ohio State (approximately 2:40 p.m.) for their fourth Sweet 16 appearance in the last seven tournaments.
The evening slate will once again be highlighted by Duke and Coach Mike Krzyzewski as the Blue Devils take on Michigan State at 5:15 p.m. No. 1 seed Arizona (vs. TCU, approximately 9:40 p.m.) will also be in action. Women’s top seeds Louisville (vs. Gonzaga, 7 p.m.) and Stanford (vs. Kansas, 9 p.m.) are back on the court Sunday as well.
Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.
What to know about the first two rounds
The best photos from the NCAA men's basketball tournament
The best photos from the NCAA women's basketball tournament
The thing about that 'survive and advance' cliche? It's true. Just ask Illinois.
PITTSBURGH — When a major upset occurs in the NCAA tournament, several factors usually come into play: an under-seeded team that wants to show people how good it is; a favorite that doesn’t realize until too late how good its under-seeded opponent is; and, perhaps most critical, the team that isn’t supposed to win but keeps making plays once it realizes a win is within realistic reach.
And then there are non-upsets, when the winner walks off knowing it should have lost and the loser walks away with the pain of an opportunity missed.
Such was the case Friday night in the 54-53 win No. 4 seed Illinois clung to over No. 13 seed Chattanooga. The Mocs led for more than 39 minutes but couldn’t quite get to 40.
“Survive and advance,” a drained Illini Coach Brad Underwood said when the 2-hour 18-minute tooth-pull of a game finally ended. “I told [Chattanooga Coach Lamont Paris] that they played better than we did. We just had one more point at the end.”
It was Jim Valvano who first made the phrase “survive and advance” famous when his North Carolina State team pulled off miracle victory after miracle victory en route to the 1983 NCAA title.
“Survive and advance” works this time of year. “Better to be lucky than good” also applies.
Drew Timme, with an 'F'
Gonzaga avoided becoming the second No. 1 seed to fall Saturday, thanks to a timely pep talk from Drew Timme.
The Zags’ star scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as Gonzaga advanced to the Sweet 16, rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Memphis, 82-78. It was a comeback fueled partly by what Timme told his teammates in the hall as they prepared to return for the second half.
“I don’t give a flying F what happens at the end of the game, whether we lose or win, we’re not going out as no … soft guys,” the colorful star said, minding his language as he summarized what he told his teammates.
It was a spirited speech by the mustachioed star who was a key component of the Gonzaga team that went undefeated — until the NCAA championship game against Baylor last March. Timme’s offering was a less-restrained version of what Coach Mark Few told the team at halftime.
“I don’t think I was screaming and yelling,” Few told reporters, “but I was somewhat mildly agitated that we were playing ‘soft,’ so that wasn’t an original thought by Drew.”
“It was,” Timme interrupted, “reiterated.”
Caitlin Clark, Iowa's savant of a point guard, is the biggest thrill in college basketball
Caitlin Clark, the greatest showstopper in college basketball, cannot be confined to any label. Bestow a superlative on her, and no matter how glowing, it proves inadequate.
It’s too limiting to call the Iowa sophomore an extraordinary scorer, even though she may rewrite several records, because her game is full of other jewels. It’s too customary to call her a generational talent because the description doesn’t fully explain the fusion of eras and skills that makes her seem both retro and futuristic. It’s too myopic to declare her the next great thing in women’s basketball because she plays with a style that transcends gender.
If you only have time to focus on one player during March Madness, here’s some advice: 1. Stop working so hard. 2. Don’t miss Clark.
The story behind the Juwan Howard, Kennedy Chandler hug
The image is one that will stand out when the nets are cut down and the strains of “One Shining Moment” fade.
After No. No. 11 Michigan upset No. 3 Tennessee, 76-68, a sobbing Kennedy Chandler fell into the arms of Wolverines Coach Juwan Howard in a hug that wasn’t as unlikely as it might have seemed. The two, as Howard explained later, have history.
“Kennedy is an elite player, and he’s one of the best guards in the country. I got a chance to know Kennedy back when my youngest son, Jett, and Kennedy played in AAU, and they won the LeBron James tournament in Ohio. So we had a relationship back then,” Howard told reporters. “Just watching his growth, I’ve always been impressed. We recruited him. Unfortunately, we wasn’t that lucky, but to see the output, the effort, the growth, and being able to produce like that on the floor and how he led his team in a special way. I just gave him some words of encouragement. It shows his emotion, that he cares. As coaches, you appreciate that.”
The clip of their emotional exchange will help balance the scales for Howard, who was suspended and fined in February for taking a swing in the direction of a Wisconsin assistant after the teams’ game. Chandler, who had 19 points and nine assists in the game, shared Howard’s words with media members.
“He said to keep my head up. It’s tough for me, and he knew I wanted to get the win,” Chandler told reporters. “I know him, I’ve played with his son since, like, fourth grade. So I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a great coach. I love him. He told me to keep my head up, ‘you played your heart out.’”
With the victory, Michigan advances to the Sweet 16 against the Ohio State-Villanova winner.
Saturday's highlights: Gonzaga survives a scare; No. 15 seed Saint Peters continues Cinderella run
No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga survived an upset bid from ninth-seeded Memphis in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Saturday, rallying from a double-digit deficit and advancing to the Sweet 16 with an 82-78 win.
Earlier, No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s continued its Cinderella run by defeating seventh-seeded Murray State, 70-60. The Peacocks, who became the third 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16 in tournament history, will face No. 3 Purdue or No. 6 Texas next in the East Region.
That wasn’t the day’s only upset: Baylor became the first No. 1 seed to go home after North Carolina pulled off an 93-86 overtime win. The defending champion lost the second-round matchup despite overcoming a 25-point deficit midway through the second half to force the extra session.
Top-seeded Kansas nearly suffered the same fate, but the Jayhawks held off Creighton for a 79-72 victory. Michigan, meanwhile, went from a bubble team to a Sweet 16 squad when the 11th-seeded Wolverines defeated No. 3 seed Tennessee, 76-68.
March Madness continued Saturday with eight second-round games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and 16 more first-round games for the women’s tournament.
The Connecticut women, a dangerous No. 2 seed, cruised to a win over Mercer. The No. 1 North Carolina State women blew out Longwood, and Coach Kim Mulkey and No. 3 LSU survived a scare against Jackson State.
Sunday's schedule for NCAA tournament games
There are eight men’s second-round games and eight women’s second-round games on the schedule for Sunday. The other half of the women’s second round will be played Monday.
Men
South Region: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston, 12:10 p.m. (CBS)
South Region: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State, 2:40 p.m. (CBS)
West Region: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)
Midwest Region: No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State, 6:10 p.m. (TNT)
West Region: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 7:10 p.m. (TBS)
Midwest Region: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami, 7:45 p.m. (truTV)
East Region: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas, 8:40 p.m. (TNT)
South Region: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU, 9:40 p.m. (TBS)
Women
Greensboro Region: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton, 1 p.m. (ABC)
Spokane Region: No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Greensboro Region: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Spokane Region: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Utah, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Wichita Region: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 10 South Dakota, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Wichita Region: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 9 Gonzaga, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Greensboro Region: No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Spokane Region: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Kansas, 9 p.m. (ESPN)