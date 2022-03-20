March Madness continues Sunday with eight more second-round games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and eight second-round games for the women’s tournament. For the men, Illinois and Houston got things started with the day’s first tip-off. Caitlan Clark and Iowa get rolling on the women’s side with a 1 p.m. matchup against Creighton.

In other early action, women’s No. 1 overall seed South Carolina will look to keep rolling after a historic defensive performance against Howard. The Gamecocks will face Miami at 3 p.m. The Villanova men will be looking to get past Ohio State (approximately 2:40 p.m.) for their fourth Sweet 16 appearance in the last seven tournaments.

The evening slate will once again be highlighted by Duke and Coach Mike Krzyzewski as the Blue Devils take on Michigan State at 5:15 p.m. No. 1 seed Arizona (vs. TCU, approximately 9:40 p.m.) will also be in action. Women’s top seeds Louisville (vs. Gonzaga, 7 p.m.) and Stanford (vs. Kansas, 9 p.m.) are back on the court Sunday as well.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.

What to know about the first two rounds

Men’s scores

Women’s scores