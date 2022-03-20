He’ll get there a 26th time to decorate his retiring season because his band of dazzling athletes remembered its prowess and overcame, by 85-76, the usual deep well of guts belonging to Michigan State. That old codger will even coach in a fresh place after all this time — the Golden State Warriors’ arena, which hadn’t even opened in early 2019, the last time Krzyzewski’s Duke appeared in the NCAA tournament.

He’ll get there after some hyperventilation that finally gave way in full with three seconds left when he turned to his assistants, including upcoming successor Jon Scheyer, and smiled deeply. He’ll get there after one last closing hug with Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo, a long one after their 16th meeting. He’ll get there after another hard day in another rowdy rink, this one Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Mostly, he’ll get there because his players took bold drives to the basket to build a 46-37 lead, then took more bold drives to the basket when that lead warped to a 70-65 deficit. Just about every long-touted wonder among his main six players did something to prevent seeing their coach walk out bummed.

Freshman Paolo Banchero, who stands 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds but moves like a symphony, had no fear of his starring role while scoring 19 points. His masterful drive through the left side led to a gimme layup with 2:05 left and pushed second-seeded Duke ahead 75-74.

Then sophomore Jeremy Roach, having sprinkled some drives into his 15 points, sent a rainbow of a three-point shot that drained with 1:16 left, pushing Duke ahead 78-74. Fifteen more points came from junior Wendell Moore Jr., who took his own opportunity for some driving. Fifteen more came from 7-foot-1 freshman Mark Williams. Twelve more came from Trevor Keels, whose lone three-point make, with 3:24 left, eased the fretful Duke throng and briefly tied the score at 72.

Together, they overcame a willful lot from seventh-seeded Michigan State that made 11 of 22 three-point shots.

At the outset, the Spartans looked like the team that had spent recent days garnering the lesser amount of respect. Their inferior talent mattered less than their superior energy and heart. It reached its quintessence less than two minutes into the action when Williams went loose on a breakaway and Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard, 6-4, rushed in from behind to block the layup.

Soon, Michigan State led 16-13 and Duke’s two head coaches, Krzyzewski of the present and Scheyer of the future, took on facial expressions indicating they had seen better offense during their lifetimes.

Then things swayed predictably, then swayed back gorgeously.

First, Duke roared to a 21-16 lead with Williams and Banchero starring, including one play when the latter fed the former for a dunk. Michigan State began to dip into its role as the team with fewer ways to make baskets, and at the media timeout at 7:12, its shooting percentage had dipped to 29.

The game didn’t appear that it felt much like morphing into a 21st-century three-point shooting contest with both teams trying to get to Stephen Curry’s house, but that’s what the game went and did.

Count three for all of these: Michigan State’s Jaden Akins with a rainbow from the top of the arc at 5:00, Banchero with a beauty from the left of the top at 4:33, Michigan State’s Gabe Brown with an open look and an open conversion from the right of the top at 4:10, Banchero with a swish from the right of the top at 3:41, and Michigan State’s Marcus Bingham Jr. rattling one in from the top at 3:15.

When they finished tallying the score after all of that, Duke led 31-27, but Brown was getting audacious. His three-point shots at 2:21 and 1:38 pretty much sang right in, and he stood 4 for 4 from downtown, his team 7 for 10 (after ranking 26th nationally in that category this season), the game tied at 33 with drama seeming imminent.