It dates back even one game further than that — to Dec. 2, 1998, in the United Center in Chicago. Neither coach remembers that 73-67 Duke win — “A huge part of coaching is not having a rearview mirror,” Krzyzewski said — but it became the first of 15 meetings strewn across the years.

Two happened in Final Fours (Duke wins in 1999 and 2015), one in an Elite Eight (an epic Michigan State win in Washington in 2019), two in Sweet 16s (a split in 2005 and 2013). The country came to nod with familiarity when Duke would play Michigan State, as if it made regular sense, and lately they’ve been playing each other every year, as if sharing a conference, such that Izzo said here Saturday, “Who the hell scheduled that?”

Duke has won 12 of the 15, if just one of the last three, so here they go again, one last time, second round, No. 7 seed Michigan State (23-12) against No. 2 seed Duke (29-6), all weird and all.

“Like I said,” Izzo said here Saturday, “there’s going to be weird emotions on both sides of the scorer’s table. I can’t even imagine what it’s been like for Mike. I saw Mickie [Krzyzewski’s wife] the other day, yesterday, the day before here, and I can’t imagine when you’ve done something that long at the same place, the emotions of that.”

He can imagine 27 seasons at one place, just not 42.

He did recollect the 2001 South Regio final, when Michigan State outwrestled Temple, 69-62, and Izzo felt exhilarated over a third straight Final Four (with a title in 2000), but he also felt strange shaking hands with the great John Chaney, who would not get to one. Now Izzo has been to eight, Krzyzewski to 12.

Izzo’s players certainly know they could cause Krzyzewski’s career to end right here, and they learned Friday night before their barnburner with Davidson that they’ll get booed, even if the Friday night booing might have been a Davidson-Duke boo chorus, an inspiring turn of cooperative booing. The Michigan State ethos can make booing it unwise, as when senior forward Gabe Brown said: “I love it. I love being underdogs. I love when the crowd is booing us and they don’t believe in us because that’s when we’re at our best.”

The Duke players certainly know they also could cause Krzyzewski’s career to end right here, at 1,199 career wins, even as junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. reminded: “For us, it’s been like that all year. Every game we play has been Coach’s last something, so we’ve kind of been able to adapt to it. We view it as kind of motivation for us because we say we always want to go out and do it for Coach, send him out on a high note. But at the same time, this is our season as well, too.”

Is it?

Thanks.

Michigan State, which withstood Davidson and a hostile crowd, 74-73, on Friday night, runs around life with a 23-6 record under Izzo in the second games of quick-turnaround weekends. Stat geeks deem that peerless. Yet Duke runs around with a long-term mastery of Michigan State in these Krzyzewski-Izzo bouts of mutual respect and friendship, an idea perhaps curious but not to Krzyzewski.

“Probably we had Grant Hill or [J.J.] Redick,” Krzyzewski said (even as Hill finished up at Duke just before Izzo started up at Michigan State). “I don’t think there’s any secret sauce. I’m not that big on coach-versus-coach records. Maybe in the NFL, where you have the same players [perennially]. But that’s never been a stat that’s of interest to me.”

He finished his answer to Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting News, one of the estimable deans of college basketball writing, with: “That’s okay if it’s of interest to you.”

He later said: “I just have never — you don’t put a banner up by your record against a certain team or a certain coach. So if you get caught up in that or your record on a Saturday afternoon or whatever, it’s just the wrong — for me, it’s been the wrong thing to do. I’m not saying it’s wrong for everybody. I know the only banners that are up at Duke are championship banners, and that means you have to beat a number of people.”

You have to beat six — not even five will do it, as four Krzyzewski teams learned as national runners-up (1986, 1990, 1994, 1999).

“Mike has a much better TV [presence],” Izzo said. “Like, I always thought Mike was really calm. He had the Duke button-up. You know, I didn’t know which bank he worked for, but I knew it was a bank. Then I played him the first time, and I look down there, and I said, ‘Wow, sometimes he talks like a Yooper.’ Meaning I learned that about him, but I appreciate that about him, too. I think he’s real.”

He added: “I think what I learned most from him happened really early in my career at the Final Four in Florida, in Tampa. I heard him talking about winning the weekend, and that has definitely been stolen.”