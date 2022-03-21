The rising Prince William County power has plenty of talent at the plate, too, including George Mason commit Evan Blanchard, Dayton commit Jae’dan Carter and Christopher Newport commit Brandon Cassedy.

The Sharks get the nod to No. 1 in the area’s first Top 10 of the season.

Meanwhile, Sherwood brings a strong balance of new and old players as the defending Maryland 4A champions. A difficult schedule will keep the Warriors challenged, but they appear like a contender again. La Plata, Severna Park, and Patuxent will likely join them among the elite in Maryland this season.

Within the private school ranks, St. John’s and Georgetown Prep — mainstays in the area — are poised for more success in 2022 as well.

(Records from last season)

1. Colgan (15-1)

A quartet of Virginia Tech commits could be difference-makers for the Sharks.

2. Sherwood (15-0)

After an undefeated season, Sherwood brings plenty of offensive threats, such as Amari Allen and Ryan Bouma, for its 4A title defense.

3. La Plata (16-1)

The defending 2A Maryland champions have catcher Chet Bowling back after he played hero with a walk-off, two-run single in the 2021 title game.

4. Severna Park (17-1)

Despite losing shortstop Jackson Merrill, a first-round pick by the San Diego Padres, the Maryland 4A runners-up offer a deep pitching staff.

5. Freedom (South Riding) (13-1)

Another loaded group of pitchers could make the Eagles a contender after moving up to Class 6.

6. St. John’s (12-2-1)

First baseman John Gibson, a Virginia Tech commit, leads the team as it aims for its seventh consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title.

7. Chopticon (13-1)

Freshman Dillon Adkins, a Tennessee commit, could give a new look to the defending 3A Maryland champions.

8. Georgetown Prep (14-0)

Coach Chris Rodriguez’s Hoyas are primed for another run at an Interstate Athletic Conference championship.

9. Patuxent (8-3)

Fourteen returning players makes the Maryland 2A quarterfinalists one of the most experienced teams in the area.

10. Gonzaga (11-4)

Shortstop Nick Morabito fronts a talented offense the Eagles will try to ride in a competitive WCAC.