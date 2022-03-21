There was no call on the play and Terry scooped up the ball and sprinted toward the basket, choosing to go for a dunk rather than pulling up for a buzzer-beater. He wasn’t fast enough to beat the clock, though, and the game went into overtime, where Arizona, a No. 1 seed, went on to advance to the Sweet 16 with an 85-80 victory.

WHAT THE WHAT?!?! THIS ENDING IS INSANE pic.twitter.com/eAm0Lc95Xv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2022

The game ended well after midnight on the East Coast with plenty of observers baffled by what CBS’s Seth Davis called a “BONKERS” turn of events.

It didn’t help that TBS offered no replay of the collision between Miles and Terry, focusing more on whether the dunk that would have ended the game beat the shot clock in the small window of time it had before overtime began.

“Stunned there were not multiple replays of the most important play of the game,” ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla tweeted. “The official closest to the play should not advance in the tournament. Doesn’t react quick enough and is straight-lined by 2nd Arizona defender. Terrible break for @TCUBasketball.”

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated concurred, tweeting, “We, um, NEED A REPLAY of the collision at midcourt. C’mon man.” Davis called the non-call “as blatant a miss as I’ve seen in a big situation” and on Monday morning he added that he had been “canvassing my referee sources this morning about this play. I have yet to find a single one who says it wasn’t a foul. Oh well.”

A foul would have put Miles at the free throw line with the chance to give TCU the lead with just over two seconds left. Instead, Arizona, a team many pick to win the tournament, advanced.

TCU Coach Jamie Dixon opted not to criticize the refs and Miles followed suit, although he did tell reporters, “It was a foul. They didn’t call it.”

At least TCU had company. As The Post’s Adam Kilgore wrote, “complaining about the referees is usually tired, but this weekend included debacles that were unacceptable — and not just because across the board college referees act as though they are paid by the offensive foul.”

Referees lost control of North Carolina’s game against Baylor Saturday after Brady Manek’s debatable ejection, which led to Baylor’s defense erasing a 25-point deficit and forcing overtime. The Bears fouled repeatedly and the Tar Heels weren’t getting whistles before Baylor finally lost.

There was another bizarre call in Sunday’s Houston-Illinois South Region game when referee Brian O’Connell slapped the Illini’s RJ Melendez with a technical foul for hanging on the rim after a breakaway dunk, which he did to prevent having his momentum carry him under the backboard. Instead of trailing by four with 8:40 left, Illinois was down by five points and Houston regained its footing, going on to win.

wow. technical foul to Illinois for hanging on the rim? ridiculous #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/nv18K9NwgT — Ted Budd 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) March 20, 2022

“It’s deflating,” Illinois Coach Brad Underwood said. “You make a play that changes momentum of the game and then to have that called in that moment?”

And in Texas Tech’s West Region win Sunday night over Notre Dame, an obvious offensive goaltend was missed when Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar grabbed the rim with his offhand on a breakaway dunk, and in the final minutes, the Red Raiders — a challenge to officiate because of their physical style — were allowed to manhandle the Fighting Irish.

One Shining Moment



"The ball is tipped, and there you are ..." pic.twitter.com/oTfAocqxPf — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 21, 2022

One shining moment, indeed.