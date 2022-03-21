Rounding out the top four are Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association contenders Archbishop Spalding and St. Mary’s Annapolis. In the Interstate Athletic Conference, Georgetown Prep will attempt to defend its championship.

For public schools, Riverside and Severna Park are expected to be top teams in Virginia and Maryland, respectively.

1. St. John’s (5-0)

The Cadets graduated three starters from a team that fell in last year’s Geico Nationals championship game.

2. Gonzaga (4-0)

The WCAC powerhouse has notched impressive wins over McDonogh and No. 9 Landon.

3. Archbishop Spalding (2-1)

The Cavaliers return one of the area’s top players, midfielder Michael Weisshaar, after losing in last year’s MIAA A conference championship game.

4. St. Mary’s Annapolis (5-0)

The Saints have dominated their opening opponents, including wins over No. 6 Georgetown Prep and No. 9 Landon.

5. Paul VI (4-0)

The Panthers will contend in the WCAC and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I.

6. Georgetown Prep (3-2)

The reigning IAC champion has rebounded since dropping its first two games.

7. Bullis (3-2)

Last year’s IAC runner-up beat DeMatha but lost close games to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding and Haverford School (Pa.).

8. St. Albans (4-2)

The D.C private school appears to be an IAC contender, having beaten DeMatha and The Heights.

9. Landon (2-3)

The Bears’ losses have come against top teams in D.C. and Maryland, including No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 4 St. Mary’s Annapolis.

10. Riverside (2-0)

The Loudoun County school dominated Virginia last season en route to the Class 5 title.