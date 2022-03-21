The boys’ soccer season has returned in full.

Last year, amid cancellations and postponements, public schools in Northern Virginia were among the only local programs to receive a season of any kind. That abbreviated campaign was unusually challenging, but it had several local teams rise to the top of the state.

Hylton, Yorktown, Lewis and Meridian were among the D.C.-area squads to make it to a championship match. This season, they will look to return to that perch in under circumstances that more closely resemble the norm. The calendar is back to its pre-pandemic pacing, the game day traditions, too. Most everything is set up for a long and competitive soccer season.

As we begin this new spring season, here’s a look at some of the best programs in Northern Virginia:

1. Yorktown (2-0)

The Patriots were ahead of schedule last season as a young roster reached the Class 6 championship game.

2. Hylton (0-0)

The defending Class 6 champs will look to recalibrate after losing some talent to graduation.

3. South Lakes (2-0)

A consistent contender out of Fairfax County, the Seahawks won a state championship in 2019 and went to the region final last season.

4. Washington-Liberty (2-0)

An Arlington power, the Generals opened the season with wins over Falls Church and Robinson.

5. Langley (2-0)

Senior forward Gabe Silva scored twice as the Saxons opened the season with a 3-0 win over Oakton.

6. Madison (2-0)

The Warhawks, coming off a solid 2021 campaign, opened the season with victories against Robinson and Marshall.

7. Lewis (2-0)

The Lancers impressed many last year with a run to the Class 5 championship.

8. Meridian (1-0)

The Mustangs, defending Class 3 champions, opened the season with a double-overtime win against Tuscarora.

9. Briar Woods (2-0)

The Falcons, a Class 5 contender, are off to a solid start under new coach Gabriel Ascunce.

10. Park View (2-0)

The Patriots will look to improve on last year’s 14-win season.

Bubble: Alexandria City, Chantilly, Loudoun Valley, West Springfield.