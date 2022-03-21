Hylton, Yorktown, Lewis and Meridian were among the D.C.-area squads to make it to a championship match. This season, they will look to return to that perch in under circumstances that more closely resemble the norm. The calendar is back to its pre-pandemic pacing, the game day traditions, too. Most everything is set up for a long and competitive soccer season.

As we begin this new spring season, here’s a look at some of the best programs in Northern Virginia:

1. Yorktown (2-0)

The Patriots were ahead of schedule last season as a young roster reached the Class 6 championship game.

2. Hylton (0-0)

The defending Class 6 champs will look to recalibrate after losing some talent to graduation.

3. South Lakes (2-0)

A consistent contender out of Fairfax County, the Seahawks won a state championship in 2019 and went to the region final last season.

4. Washington-Liberty (2-0)

An Arlington power, the Generals opened the season with wins over Falls Church and Robinson.

5. Langley (2-0)

Senior forward Gabe Silva scored twice as the Saxons opened the season with a 3-0 win over Oakton.

6. Madison (2-0)

The Warhawks, coming off a solid 2021 campaign, opened the season with victories against Robinson and Marshall.

7. Lewis (2-0)

The Lancers impressed many last year with a run to the Class 5 championship.

8. Meridian (1-0)

The Mustangs, defending Class 3 champions, opened the season with a double-overtime win against Tuscarora.

9. Briar Woods (2-0)

The Falcons, a Class 5 contender, are off to a solid start under new coach Gabriel Ascunce.

10. Park View (2-0)

The Patriots will look to improve on last year’s 14-win season.