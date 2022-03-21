Adding a quiet leg kick became the difference between floating and thriving in his first months of professional baseball. And it certainly changed the swing that made him a third-round pick for the Nationals out of the University of Arizona last July.

“It was weird for me to do, honestly, because I was such a good hitter in college,” Boissiere, a 21-year-old first baseman, said in late February. “But one of the first things that the coaches told me, or told the whole group when we got here, was ‘When you get higher in the levels, you’re going to have to make certain swing changes.’ And I was open to that and that’s why I did it.”

It can feel like an odd part of maturing from a college star to minor league prospect: The things that worked in the Pac-12, home to some of the country’s top amateur players, have to be immediately shifted at the next level. But Troy Gingrich, now the Nationals low-level hitting coordinator, never told Boissiere his swing was wrong. Instead, he explained how, with a leg kick, Boissiere could unlock power and hit even better.

At Arizona, he had only nine homers in three seasons, shining with a .369 batting average, .451 on-base percentage and .506 slugging percentage as a junior. Once with the Nationals, Boissiere told Gingrich he felt he had untapped pop, hoping to find it with added strength and sound mechanics. The club has a “no-touch policy” after the draft, meaning that, for one month, coaches observe their new players before teaching. But Gingrich saw Boissiere moving forward early, shifting his hips, head and weight to the ball when it was well out in front of the plate. He felt there was untapped power, too.

“When you’re sliding like he was, you’re always going to the ball. There is no stop,” Gingrich explained. “Now, with the little bit of a leg kick that he has, he’s able to pick up, land and stop the movement going forward and use his lower half [in] the swing. The biggest adjustment is that, when you’re moving forward like that, you’re always making contact way too out in front.

“So when you learn how to pick up your foot, in this case with a small kick, and get yourself to stop moving forward, you’re creating space and time to let the ball travel. That’s always the hardest part for young guys, but it’s really critical.”

After a shake-up of the player development staff this winter, Joe Dillon is the new hitting coordinator while Gingrich, previously in the role, will key on the lower levels. In his many years with minor leaguers, Gingrich has always been hesitant to implement swing changes midseason, worried players may get discouraged by poor results. Though not a complete overhaul, an adjustment — as he called Boissiere’s leg kick — is never easy. Small and subtle movements can change everything.

Yet after trying the leg kick in drills then dropping it for a stretch, Boissiere picked it up again and felt ready. Gingrich and other coaches okayed it for his final handful of games with the low-Class A Fredericksburg Nationals. And what happened next? He finished the season with 10 hits in 30 plate appearances, including three doubles and a homer.

Of course, the flash of success can’t be entirely attributed to the leg kick. But it could definitely help it stick. Boissiere is a part of an important group of young position players for the Nationals, who picked one in seven of the first 10 rounds of the 2021 draft. That was a sharp shift from the usual focus on pitchers, pitchers, pitchers. Eventually, it will be up to Boissiere, among others, to justify it.

“You have your doubts, but you just got to believe,” Boissiere said of adding the leg kick. “And that’s what I did. I just went with the flow. I wasn’t trying to do too much, trying to impress anyone. I knew it was best for me in the long run. So if it felt uncomfortable at first, just stay with it.”