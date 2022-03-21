The U.S. Soccer Federation initially said it expected Aaronson to report to training camp in Houston and that his status was day-to-day. Late Monday afternoon, after saying it had reviewed updated medical information from Salzburg, the USSF announced Aaronson would “not be sufficiently recovered in time for the matches.”
A replacement was not named, and the roster stood at 26 players ahead of Thursday’s match in Mexico City. Josh Sargent, Konrad de la Fuente and Gyasi Zardes are among the candidates, should Coach Gregg Berhalter decide to fill the vacancy.
The Americans, who will play Panama on Sunday in Orlando and visit Costa Rica on March 30, are second in a tight Concacaf qualifying race. Three teams will receive automatic berths, and a fourth will enter an intercontinental playoff this summer.
Aaronson’s withdrawal comes three days after Sergiño Dest, a right back from FC Barcelona, was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Matt Turner (eight qualifying starts), center back Chris Richards and standout midfielder Weston McKennie also are unavailable.
Aaronson, a 21-year-old winger, figured to start at least two of the last three qualifiers. He has started seven and entered as a sub in the other four. He scored early in the competition against Canada and Honduras.
Berhalter has ample options on the flanks, led by Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah and Paul Arriola, but the growing list of absences will test the Americans’ depth. The U.S. squad needs to win the home match against Panama and aim for at least a point in one of the other two games to clinch a World Cup berth.