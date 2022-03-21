Seattle will retain 50 percent of Johansson’s salary, which was $1.5 million for a full season.

The NHL’s trade deadline is 3 p.m. Eastern on Monday.

Johansson had been a winger on Seattle’s second line and can play center. His versatility will allow Washington flexibility with its injury-riddled forward group, and he’ll also be an asset on the power play.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Johansson has six goals and 17 assists through 51 games with the Kraken this season.

In exchange, Washington sent the 25-year-old Sprong to Seattle, as well as a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft and a sixth-round pick in 2023. Sprong’s play has been lackluster in Washington — and the coaching staff has frequently noted that Sprong needed to show improvement — but he has a high upside. Sprong had eight goals and six assists for Washington this season.