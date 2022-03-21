No. 2 Georgetown Visitation and No. 5 Stone Ridge are also nationally relevant squads that’ll battle for the Independent School League AA division title. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding will compete with Glenelg Country in the IAAM.

No. 4 Good Counsel appears to be the favorite in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. In Maryland, No. 6 Broadneck (4A), No. 9 Glenelg (2A) and No. 10 Marriotts Ridge (3A) should compete for state championships. No. 7 Langley (Class 6) and No. 8 Dominion (Class 4) will aim for their third consecutive state titles in Virginia.

1. Glenelg Country (2-0)

The Dragons will be a strong contender in the IAAM A conference.

2. Georgetown Visitation (1-0)

The Cubs should continue to contend in the ISL AA division under first-year coach Bucky Morris.

3. Archbishop Spalding (2-0)

The Cavaliers opened with impressive wins over Notre Dame Prep and St. Mary’s Annapolis.

4. Good Counsel (2-1)

The Olney private school will be a top contender in the WCAC.

5. Stone Ridge (2-2)

The Gators hope to continue their momentum after emerging as a nationally relevant team last season.

6. Broadneck (0-0)

The Anne Arundel County team will look to defend the Maryland 4A championship.

7. Langley (1-0)

The Fairfax County program has won back-to-back Virginia Class 6 titles.

8. Dominion (1-0)

The Loudoun County squad has claimed the past two Virginia Class 4 crowns.

9. Glenelg (0-0)

Last year’s Howard County champion returns a bulk of seniors to compete in Maryland 2A.

10. Marriotts Ridge (0-0)

Maryland commit Maisy Clevenger returns for the reigning Maryland 3A champion.