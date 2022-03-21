There will be plenty of local teams looking to replicate what they did in last spring’s unique campaign. South County, after winning its first sate title last year, leads these first rankings as it tries to continue its undefeated streak and repeat as Class 6 champions.

1. South County (2-0)

The Stallions are coming off the best season in program history: an undefeated run to a Class 6 championship.

2. Colgan (2-0)

The Sharks have made a statement early in Prince William County, beating No. 4 Patriot and No. 5 Battlefield to start the year.

3. Yorktown (1-1)

The Patriots, a consistent Class 6 power, opened their season with a tight 1-0 loss to No. 1 South County.

4. Patriot (1-1)

Last year’s Class 6 finalist bounced back from a season-opening loss to Colgan by beating Freedom (South Riding), 5-0.

5. Battlefield (1-1)

The Bobcats have a culture of success and plenty of Division I talent on the roster this spring.

6. Briar Woods (2-0)

The Falcons, a Class 5 finalist last spring, opened the season with convincing wins over Lightridge and Dominion.

7. Robinson (2-0)

The Rams opened the season with wins over Madison and Washington-Liberty.

8. W.T. Woodson (2-0)

The Cavaliers picked up wins over Centreville and Thomas Jefferson in the first week of the season.

9. Stone Bridge (2-0)

The Bulldogs posted shutout wins over Rock Ridge and Lightridge last week.

10. Madison (1-1)

The Warhawks, always a feared team in Class 6, bounced back from a loss to No. 7 Robinson by beating George Marshall, 3-0.