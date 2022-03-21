Resume B: He reached the tourney five of the last six years it was held, and that would have been six out of seven seasons had the 2020 event not been canceled because of covid. He won first-round games there four of those five trips, advanced to a Sweet 16, tied for the regular season conference championship once and finished third or better four times in that stretch. His NCAA tournament record in that span: 5-5. His overall record in 23 seasons as a head coach: 471-272, a .634 winning percentage.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Resume C: Here’s a guy who also reached five of the last six NCAAs, and would have made it six out of seven had there been no pandemic. He won a first-round game just once and never made a Sweet 16, won the regular season conference title one of those years and finished third four times. His NCAA tournament record in that span: 1-5. His overall record in 15 years as a head coach: 270-210, a .563 winning percentage.

Those are very similar resumes. Who is Evans to choose?

Maryland made its choice over the weekend and announced it Monday: former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard will try to return the Terrapins to national prominence. He is the proud owner of Resume C, and he will be introduced Tuesday evening at Xfinity Center.

The other candidates above? No, not Andy Enfield from USC or Nate Oats from Alabama — established coaches who might have riled up a fan base that yearns to be riled up. Resume A belongs to Mark Turgeon when he was at Wichita State and Texas A&M, the very coach Maryland hired to replace retiring Hall of Famer Gary Williams a decade ago.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Resume B? Well, that would be Turgeon at Maryland in the seven seasons preceding this one, seasons that the Terrapin faithful generally found underwhelming, so much so that when he started the 2021-22 campaign by going 5-3, he was booed off his home court and resigned. Not many loyalists lamented his departure, because something better had to be on the horizon.

Is Willard better? Maybe. But his resume at Iona and Seton Hall certainly doesn’t make it obvious.

This much is true: Going 143-80 (.641) overall and 1-5 in the NCAA tournament over the last seven seasons got Willard the Maryland job. Turgeon went 162-70 (.698) over his last seven full seasons and 5-5 in the tournament, and a huge segment of the fan base couldn’t wait for him to walk out the door. Replicating what got him the Maryland job just might get Willard fired in College Park.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Look, Turgeon never seemed completely comfortable in his environment in College Park, and there are layers to that. He took a tradition-rich ACC job and ended up in the Big Ten, a bait-and-switch that continues to be an adjustment for the entire school. But he also is a Kansan by birth and in spirit, and his Midwestern earnestness somehow didn’t settle with an East Coast fan base that has an edge. Plus, he favored a slower, half-court offense that — when it struggled, which it occasionally did — was easy to characterize as boring, especially cast against the run-and-press teams that defined Williams’s best years.

To remedy that, the Terrapins turn to — a Northeastern version of Turgeon? That’s kind of the vibe Willard oozes. The son of a coach, he played for his father, Ralph, at Western Kentucky and Pittsburgh. He has coached almost exclusively in the Northeast — for the Boston Celtics and then at Louisville under Rick Pitino, then at Iona and Seton Hall as a head coach. Maybe he mines those geographic ties to land the local prep stars Turgeon’s detractors so lamented he missed, particularly from DeMatha, the Hyattsville power that sent — checks notes — zero players to Seton Hall during Willard’s tenure there.

More than that, Maryland fans, particularly those who remember seven Sweet 16 appearances in 10 years under Williams, long for deep runs in the tournament. Not only has Willard never made a deep run in the tournament, but he has won only one game there. His teams tend to slow things down and grind it out rather than speed them up and push the pace. His last 10 teams averaged 157th and have never ranked higher than 92nd in the stat that best measure’s a program’s offensive pace — adjusted tempo, via the essential website kenpom.com. Yeah, Turgeon’s teams averaged 209th in the same metric over the same span, so anything is an improvement. But it’s an improvement with a plod, not a sprint.

The last data point on Willard’s resume: a noncompetitive 27-point loss to TCU in an 8 seed vs. 9 seed first-round game that was supposed to be a coin toss. The Pirates managed 42 points. That kind of performance can’t define a career, but it also can’t mean nothing.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There’s really nothing wrong with this hire. There’s also really nothing terribly exciting about this hire. The whole thing screams “wait and see.” Willard will surely say lots of the right things at his introductory news conference Tuesday. He may add strength to Maryland’s nonconference schedule, which would make its early season more interesting. But the days of Gary striding deliberately and defiantly out of the Xfinity Center tunnel, thrusting his fist into the air — the embodiment of the sweat-through-the-suit, chip-on-the-shoulder attitude his fan base embraced — seem even more distant. The coach won’t inherently inject energy around the program, not on his own. The results will have to provide reason for the energy, and we have to wait for the results.

That’s fine. But it’s also worth pointing out that for all the resources Maryland has put into football over the past decade, there is an enormous burden on the basketball coaches to establish and sustain spirit around the athletic department. Even as there’s consternation about her recent tournament record, Brenda Frese has done it for years on the women’s side. It’s Willard’s job to replicate that for the men.

That’s not just because Maryland has traditionally been a basketball school. It’s because the dynamics of the move to the Big Ten — a move made for money and nothing more — dictate that there is a ceiling on football that would not exist in the ACC. Every year, the football program must face Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. Since joining the Big Ten, its record against those programs is 3-19, and the average score in those games has been 45-16 in favor of the Buckeyes/Wolverines/Nittany Lions. Maybe Mike Locksley can climb that mountain. It still feels like he’s at base camp.