In additional to his initial diagnosis of a strained flexor mass, the Nationals learned that Kieboom has a sprained ulnar collateral ligament — the ligament that, when torn, often leads to Tommy John surgery. As of Monday, the Nationals did not expect Kieboom to require that surgery but instead will need at least six weeks of rest. Since his time away easily will eclipse 60 days, the Nationals were free to fill his 40-man roster spot in the interim.

They will use it on a low-risk, high-reward right arm with few major league innings on it. The Baltimore Orioles selected Harvey in the first-round of the 2013 draft, but a promising career was derailed by a seemingly endless list of injuries that limited him to 26 major league games in the years since. But when Harvey, 27, is healthy, he can touch 100 mph while mixing in a curveball, slider and change-up. He has struck out 23 batters in 23⅔ major league innings over three seasons.

“He’s a hard thrower — and he’s actually healthy,” said Martinez, who noted that Harvey has been throwing in Arizona. “When he’s healthy, we know he’s got really good stuff.”