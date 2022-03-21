For mediocre teams, the possibility of sneaking into the playoffs as a ninth or 10th seed and building momentum for the future qualifies as a “something is better than nothing” proposition. For the dregs stuck in rebuilding mode, nothing beats draft lottery Ping-Pong balls.

The tank race is therefore picking up speed with three weeks to go in the regular season, as four teams have already been eliminated from the play-in tournament and several others will soon join them. Things have gotten downright ugly: The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a nine-game losing streak, the Portland Trail Blazers have seven losses by 30 or more points since the all-star break and the Orlando Magic conceded a 60-point game to Kyrie Irving and a 51-point game to Saddiq Bey in a three-day span last week.

When the NBA holds its draft lottery drawing on May 17, all this short-term pain will pay off for a few lucky teams in the form of potential franchise players like Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. and Duke’s Paolo Banchero. With that in mind, here’s a look at the NBA’s seven worst teams and how the draft could alter their long-term fortunes.

Houston Rockets (17-54): Life could be worse for the NBA’s worst team, who were on a five-win pace in mid-November. Importantly, Jalen Green, last year's No. 2 pick and the franchise's top asset, has picked up his scoring efficiency over the last month. Yet there’s still plenty of bad news: Houston has the NBA's worst defense, Kevin Porter Jr. has flunked as a starting point guard and center Christian Wood has devolved into a stopgap.

This year’s draft class is light on top point guard talent, so the Rockets will probably need to find an alternative solution to that glaring weakness. On the bright side, the glut of power forwards at the top of the board would give Houston some intriguing options. Green and Smith would form a tantalizing scoring duo, while Holmgren would shore up Houston’s frontcourt defense and provide a natural complement to offensive-minded rookie center Alperen Sengun.

Orlando Magic (19-53): In an honest world, the official slogan for Orlando’s season would be, “suffering in obscurity.” Jalen Suggs, the fifth pick in last year’s draft, was supposed to hit the ground running. Instead, the 20-year-old point guard has battled injuries, shot 36.1 percent from the field and posted the lowest Player Efficiency Rating of anyone in his class who has played at least 1,000 minutes. The Magic knew life would get difficult after they traded Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and other key contributors before last year’s deadline, but there have been few bright spots beyond rookie forward Franz Wagner.

Orlando sent multiple executives to Las Vegas to scout Holmgren at the West Coast Conference tournament, and the 7-footer could roam as a shot-blocking power forward alongside Wendell Carter Jr., a sturdier option in the middle. Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, a talented scorer, could also form a heady, interchangeable backcourt partnership with Suggs.

Detroit Pistons (19-52): Cade Cunningham’s excellent production since the all-star break — 21.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists — has changed the story of Detroit’s season. After the Pistons looked hopelessly young and lost for months, Cunningham’s breakout has restored faith that 2021′s top overall pick can develop into a centerpiece like James Harden or Luka Doncic.

Even better: Cunningham’s playmaking skills and defensive impact make him an incredibly adaptable player who would fit well with virtually any of this year’s top prospects. Holmgren, Smith, Banchero and Ivey would all slot in cleanly as secondary offensive options next to Cunningham. From a purely basketball standpoint, Detroit might be Holmgren’s ideal landing spot given the sky-high potential for his pick-and-roll pairing with Cunningham.

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-51): The Thunder got jobbed in last year’s draft lottery: They entered the night hoping for a pair of top-five picks but slipped to sixth and watched as the Rockets got to keep their protected pick. All’s well that ended well, as General Manager Sam Presti snagged Josh Giddey. Still just 19 years old, the Australian guard has enjoyed a delightful season and joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as key building blocks for the Thunder.

Presti might be the NBA’s most patient executive, and his diligent stockpiling of future draft assets has set up Oklahoma City to slow-play its rebuilding effort. Even so, the Thunder’s frontcourt is wholly lacking in proven commodities and could benefit from Holmgren’s versatility, Smith’s shooting or Banchero’s scoring instincts.

Sacramento Kings (25-48): Every other team on this list seems to be losing by design. Meanwhile, the Kings seem to be losing because they don’t have a clue how to win. Barring a dramatic late-season turn of events, Sacramento will miss the playoffs for the 16th straight season. Like usual, there are few rays of sunshine: a midseason coaching change didn’t help, a trade deadline move for Domantas Sabonis didn’t move the needle and lead guard De’Aaron Fox hasn’t lived up to his five-year, $163 million rookie extension.

Sacramento’s extended run of draft misfires and failed developmental projects raises fit questions across the board. Will Holmgren make up for Sabonis’s defensive limitations or will he get lost in the shuffle with so many veterans who need the ball? Will Smith evolve into a winning all-around player or will he end up stuck with the “good stats, bad team” label like Fox, Tyreke Evans and DeMarcus Cousins before him? Even good draft lottery luck hasn’t been enough to save the Kings. Remember, they passed on Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Jaren Jackson Jr. with the second pick in 2018, only to select Marvin Bagley III, who never established himself as a reliable contributor and was traded in February before completing his four-year rookie contract.

Indiana Pacers (25-47): After years of accepting middling results as long as they reached the playoffs, the Pacers shifted gears this year by trading Sabonis, Caris LeVert and other veterans to pursue a youth movement. Second-year guard Tyrese Halliburton arrived from Sacramento as a backcourt tentpole, but Indiana is still searching for a true superstar to reinvigorate its fan base.

The Pacers made a splashy trade for Victor Oladipo in 2017 with an eye toward the University of Indiana product’s local popularity. A similar temptation could develop around Ivey, who was born and raised in Indiana and whose mother is the women’s basketball coach at Notre Dame. Together, Halliburton and Ivey would cover all the necessary bases as a backcourt duo, offering scoring, outside shooting and the ability to switch positions on defense. Really, the Pacers enter the draft with no bad options given that they lack long-term solutions at virtually every position. If they jump up, Indiana could form the NBA’s best shot-blocking tandem with Holmgren and Myles Turner.

Portland Trail Blazers (26-44): Portland’s interim general manager Joe Cronin has emerged as the NBA’s Tank Commander-In-Chief. After Damian Lillard suffered a season-ending abdominal injury, the Blazers have methodically traded or shut down virtually every player who might help them win games, including upcoming free agents like Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic. The unsubtle plan has seen Portland go 1-10 since the all-star break. Despite an easy remaining schedule, the skeleton crew could easily lose so often that the Blazers wind up leapfrogging the Kings and Pacers in the race to the bottom.