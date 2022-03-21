The evening ends with Central Florida facing Connecticut at 9 p.m. and UNC taking on Arizona at 10 p.m.
Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.
What to know about the first two rounds
Previewing Monday's early NCAA tournament games
The second round of the NCAA women’s tournament continues Monday with eight more games. Here’s a look at the four early tip-offs.
All times Eastern.
Bridgeport Region
No. 1 North Carolina State vs. No. 9 Kansas State in Raleigh, N.C. (4 p.m., ESPN): The Wolfpack and Wildcats played back on Nov. 19, with N.C. State winning, 90-69. The Wolfpack features four seniors in its starting lineup while the Wildcats send out three freshmen plus junior center Ayoka Lee, who scored a Division I-record 61 points against Oklahoma on Jan. 23.
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame in Norman, Okla. (6 p.m., ESPN2): The Sooners have played in all but two NCAA tournaments this century but are looking for their first Sweet 16 berth since 2013. Fighting Irish freshman guard Olivia Miles posted a triple-double — 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists — in Notre Dame’s first-round win over Massachusetts, just the 18th triple-double in NCAA tournament history.
Wichita Region
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova in Ann Arbor, Mich. (6 p.m., ESPNU): This game features a pair of elite forwards in the Wolverines’ Naz Hillmon (an Associated Press first-team all-American) and the Wildcats’ Maddy Siegrist (who ranks second nationally with 25.8 points per game and was named Big East player of the year). Michigan and Villanova also will play Thursday in the men’s Sweet 16.
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Belmont in Knoxville (7 p.m., ESPN): The Lady Vols haven’t been to the Sweet 16 since 2016, the longest such drought by far in program history. The Bruins upset fifth-seeded Oregon in double overtime in the first round, the second straight year they knocked off a No. 5 seed in their NCAA tournament opener (last year it was Gonzaga).
Sunday's NCAA tournament highlights
March Madness continued Sunday with eight more second-round games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and eight second-round games for the women’s tournament.
Ninth-seeded TCU took its upset bid down to the wire, but top-seeded Arizona came through in overtime — after a wild sequence at the end of regulation — to secure a spot in the Sweet 16 with an 85-80 win in San Diego.
Jim Larranaga and 10th-seeded Miami took down No. 2 seed Auburn in convincing fashion, with four of five starters finishing in double figures. No. 11 seed Iowa State continued its storybook tournament run with a five-point win over third-seeded Wisconsin.
The women’s tournament had two big shockers within the span of a few hours. No. 10 seed South Dakota built an early double-digit lead and knocked off second-seeded Baylor in Waco, Tex., while fellow underdog Creighton took out Caitlin Clark and No. 2 seed Iowa on the Hawkeyes’ home court.
In the headline men’s matchup of the day, Coach Mike Krzyzewski and No. 2 seed Duke held off a spirited challenge by No. 7 seed Michigan State for an 85-76 win over the Spartans in the second round.
Women’s No. 1 overall seed South Carolina followed up a historic defensive performance against Howard with a win over Miami. The second-seeded Villanova men advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 10-point victory against Ohio State, and No. 5 Houston pulled away for a 68-53 victory over Illinois.
Continue reading for highlights from Sunday’s March Madness action.