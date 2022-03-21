The second round of the NCAA women’s tournament continues Monday with eight more games. Here’s a look at the four early tip-offs.

All times Eastern.

Bridgeport Region

No. 1 North Carolina State vs. No. 9 Kansas State in Raleigh, N.C. (4 p.m., ESPN): The Wolfpack and Wildcats played back on Nov. 19, with N.C. State winning, 90-69. The Wolfpack features four seniors in its starting lineup while the Wildcats send out three freshmen plus junior center Ayoka Lee, who scored a Division I-record 61 points against Oklahoma on Jan. 23.

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame in Norman, Okla. (6 p.m., ESPN2): The Sooners have played in all but two NCAA tournaments this century but are looking for their first Sweet 16 berth since 2013. Fighting Irish freshman guard Olivia Miles posted a triple-double — 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists — in Notre Dame’s first-round win over Massachusetts, just the 18th triple-double in NCAA tournament history.

Wichita Region

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova in Ann Arbor, Mich. (6 p.m., ESPNU): This game features a pair of elite forwards in the Wolverines’ Naz Hillmon (an Associated Press first-team all-American) and the Wildcats’ Maddy Siegrist (who ranks second nationally with 25.8 points per game and was named Big East player of the year). Michigan and Villanova also will play Thursday in the men’s Sweet 16.