Step by step, Paige Bueckers, the 2021 national player of the year, is returning at just the right time for Connecticut.

On Saturday, Bueckers appeared in a game for the sixth time since recovering from a left knee injury that sidelined her for more than two months. She scored 12 points as Connecticut, the No. 2 seed, beat Mercer 83-38 in a first-round game. The Huskies play Central Florida Monday night.

“I think ever since the end of the Big East Tournament I’ve just tried to lock in mentally and physically and trying to do whatever I have to do, cut certain stuff out and just really lock in on this next month,” Bueckers told reporters.

She played 24 minutes for U-Conn., the most since her return, and made five of seven shots from the field. She added five assists and four rebounds and said she was “just getting my body prepared, my mind prepared. I think in the last 10 days I really locked in on that.”

No doubt, she’ll be eager to increase her minutes. She had been on the court for 38 or more minutes in all but two of Connecticut’s games when she was injured Dec. 5. Coach Geno Auriemma was left to explain why she was in the 73-54 victory over Notre Dame with 38 seconds left.

“She never wants to come out. She’s a pain in the a — to have on the bench because all she does is complain about why she’s not playing,” Auriemma said at the time, “and we’ve made a concerted effort in the last three or four games to get her some rest during the game.”

The sophomore was headed for her second 40-minute game that December day when her left leg gave way.