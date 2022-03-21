The evening ends with Central Florida facing Connecticut at 9 p.m. and UNC taking on Arizona at 10 p.m.
Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.
Just in time, Paige Bueckers returns for U-Conn.Return to menu
Step by step, Paige Bueckers, the 2021 national player of the year, is returning at just the right time for Connecticut.
On Saturday, Bueckers appeared in a game for the sixth time since recovering from a left knee injury that sidelined her for more than two months. She scored 12 points as Connecticut, the No. 2 seed, beat Mercer 83-38 in a first-round game. The Huskies play Central Florida Monday night.
“I think ever since the end of the Big East Tournament I’ve just tried to lock in mentally and physically and trying to do whatever I have to do, cut certain stuff out and just really lock in on this next month,” Bueckers told reporters.
She played 24 minutes for U-Conn., the most since her return, and made five of seven shots from the field. She added five assists and four rebounds and said she was “just getting my body prepared, my mind prepared. I think in the last 10 days I really locked in on that.”
No doubt, she’ll be eager to increase her minutes. She had been on the court for 38 or more minutes in all but two of Connecticut’s games when she was injured Dec. 5. Coach Geno Auriemma was left to explain why she was in the 73-54 victory over Notre Dame with 38 seconds left.
“She never wants to come out. She’s a pain in the a — to have on the bench because all she does is complain about why she’s not playing,” Auriemma said at the time, “and we’ve made a concerted effort in the last three or four games to get her some rest during the game.”
The sophomore was headed for her second 40-minute game that December day when her left leg gave way.
“I don’t have an answer for why she was in the game. I mean, that could happen anytime. It could happen in practice. It could happen in a game,” Auriemma said. “But I don’t like our team without her on the court. I mean, I might have to like it if she misses any time, but I don’t like the way our team looks when she’s not on the floor.”
Previewing Monday’s late NCAA tournament gamesReturn to menu
The NCAA women’s basketball tournament continues Monday with eight second-round games. Here’s a look at the games that tip off in the late window.
All times Eastern.
Spokane Region
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State in Baton Rouge (8 p.m., ESPN2): The Tigers haven’t been to the Sweet 16 since 2014, but first-year coach Kim Mulkey is plenty familiar with NCAA tournament success after winning three national titles at Baylor. Both teams had tough first-round games, with the Buckeyes not taking the lead for good against Missouri State until 3:10 remained in the game and LSU barely scraping past Jackson State in a game that was tied with less than a minute remaining.
Bridgeport Region
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton in Bloomington, Ind. (8 p.m., ESPNU): The Hoosiers are hoping for a repeat of last year, when they also got an easier path to the Sweet 16 with a second-round game against 12th-seeded Belmont, which had upset Gonzaga. Indiana won by 22 to advance to the first Sweet 16 in program history. The Tigers’ upset of Kentucky on Saturday was only their second-ever NCAA tournament win.
No. 2 Connecticut vs. No. 7 Central Florida in Storrs, Conn. (9 p.m., ESPN): The Huskies, who held first-round opponent Mercer scoreless in the third quarter of their game on Saturday, last failed to advance to the Sweet 16 in 1993. Connecticut and UCF were AAC foes for seven years, and the Knights are winless against the Huskies in 13 attempts. This also is the first time UCF has advanced past the first round.
Greensboro Region:
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina in Tucson (10 p.m., ESPN2): Wildcats senior point guard Shaina Pellington scored 30 points in Saturday’s 72-67 win over UNLV, a few hours after Tar Heels sophomore point guard Deja Kelly scored 28 in a win over Stephen F. Austin. Last year’s trip to the national title game was only the second time Arizona ever has advanced past the second round of the tournament.
Previewing Monday’s early NCAA tournament gamesReturn to menu
The second round of the NCAA women’s tournament continues Monday with eight more games. Here’s a look at the four early tip-offs.
All times Eastern.
Bridgeport Region
No. 1 North Carolina State vs. No. 9 Kansas State in Raleigh, N.C. (4 p.m., ESPN): The Wolfpack and Wildcats played back on Nov. 19, with N.C. State winning, 90-69. The Wolfpack features four seniors in its starting lineup while the Wildcats send out three freshmen plus junior center Ayoka Lee, who scored a Division I-record 61 points against Oklahoma on Jan. 23.
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame in Norman, Okla. (6 p.m., ESPN2): The Sooners have played in all but two NCAA tournaments this century but are looking for their first Sweet 16 berth since 2013. Fighting Irish freshman guard Olivia Miles posted a triple-double — 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists — in Notre Dame’s first-round win over Massachusetts, just the 18th triple-double in NCAA tournament history.
Wichita Region
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova in Ann Arbor, Mich. (6 p.m., ESPNU): This game features a pair of elite forwards in the Wolverines’ Naz Hillmon (an Associated Press first-team all-American) and the Wildcats’ Maddy Siegrist (who ranks second nationally with 25.8 points per game and was named Big East player of the year). Michigan and Villanova also will play Thursday in the men’s Sweet 16.
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Belmont in Knoxville (7 p.m., ESPN): The Lady Vols haven’t been to the Sweet 16 since 2016, the longest such drought by far in program history. The Bruins upset fifth-seeded Oregon in double overtime in the first round, the second straight year they knocked off a No. 5 seed in their NCAA tournament opener (last year it was Gonzaga).
Sunday’s NCAA tournament highlightsReturn to menu
March Madness continued Sunday with eight more second-round games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and eight second-round games for the women’s tournament.
Ninth-seeded TCU took its upset bid down to the wire, but top-seeded Arizona came through in overtime — after a wild sequence at the end of regulation — to secure a spot in the Sweet 16 with an 85-80 win in San Diego.
Jim Larranaga and 10th-seeded Miami took down No. 2 seed Auburn in convincing fashion, with four of five starters finishing in double figures. No. 11 seed Iowa State continued its storybook tournament run with a five-point win over third-seeded Wisconsin.
The women’s tournament had two big shockers within the span of a few hours. No. 10 seed South Dakota built an early double-digit lead and knocked off second-seeded Baylor in Waco, Tex., while fellow underdog Creighton took out Caitlin Clark and No. 2 seed Iowa on the Hawkeyes’ home court.
In the headline men’s matchup of the day, Coach Mike Krzyzewski and No. 2 seed Duke held off a spirited challenge by No. 7 seed Michigan State for an 85-76 win over the Spartans in the second round.
Women’s No. 1 overall seed South Carolina followed up a historic defensive performance against Howard with a win over Miami. The second-seeded Villanova men advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 10-point victory against Ohio State, and No. 5 Houston pulled away for a 68-53 victory over Illinois.
Continue reading for highlights from Sunday’s March Madness action.