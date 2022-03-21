The top team to start the season is Bishop O’Connell, a private school that has won 20 of the last 26 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships and 25 of the past 27 Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles.

Suzy Willemssen’s squad has started the year fast behind junior Katie Kutz, who struck out 37 batters across two wins in the Knights’ Mar. 19 doubleheader. She pitched a seven-inning, 15-strikeout no-hitter in the first game against Nansemond-Suffolk Academy before striking out 22 across nine-innings in the second against Greenbrier Christian Academy.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In that second game, a 2-1 Knights victory, Kutz added a seventh-inning, game-tying home run and a ninth-inning single to kick off the game-winning rally.

“Today was the most I’ve seen,” Willemssen said. “She’s dealing heat.”

1. Bishop O’Connell (4-0)

Kutz has thrown two no-hitters in O’Connell’s first four games, and the Knights have quickly established themselves as championship contenders.

2. Chesapeake (0-0)

The Cougars will look to defend their Maryland 3A title without Jerzie Nutile, their top pitcher from last season.

3. South County (0-0)

The Stallions are fielding seven upperclassmen in hopes of avenging last year’s state title loss to Cosby.

Story continues below advertisement

4. Madison (1-0)

The Warhawks started the season with an 8-3 win over George Marshall and will face an early test against No. 7 Stone Bridge.

5. Sherwood (0-0)

Advertisement

The Warriors are coming off a state playoff semifinal appearance and 4A North region title in 2021.

6. Northern (0-0)

Last year’s team went 13-1 before losing in the Maryland 3A state semifinal to the eventual champion, Chesapeake.

7. Stone Bridge (1-0)

The Bulldogs opened their season with a 5-4 win over nonconference opponent Langley.

8. Woodgrove (2-0)

The Wolverines defeated John Champe and Freedom by a combined score of 20-3 in their first two games of the season.

9. Howard (0-0)

After an 11-3 season that ended in the Maryland 4A East region final, the Lions kick off this spring Monday against Long Reach.

10. Potomac (2-0)

The Hawks thumped Maret in their second game of the season, 17-3, after defeating Elizabeth Seton, 14-4, in their opener.