The Wells Fargo Championship arrives in the first week of May with a field that tournament organizers anticipate will include a host of players in the top 20 of the world rankings, among them reigning champion Rory McIlroy.

“It’s a great time to come out, and the golf course is fantastic,” said Gary Sobba, the tournament director, during Monday’s media day. “All the [PGA Tour] pros, they tell me, one, they really like it. The second thing they say is it’s really hard.”

The Wells Fargo Championship typically takes place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, but that course is hosting the Presidents Cup in September (following a postponement in 2021 because of the pandemic), compelling the PGA Tour to find an alternate site. Tour officials, Sobba said, had been seeking an opportunity to return to the D.C. area.

“I think it’s one of the great golf communities in the United States,” Sobba said. “I think it’s a community that deserves annual golf, and our goal is to try to prove that hey, a strong annual tournament — this tournament being strong in May — would merit consideration.”

The region has not had a regular PGA Tour event since the tournament known as the National departed for good in 2018, with host and two-time winner Tiger Woods citing a lack of corporate sponsorship as the reason for its demise. Francisco Molinari won the final tournament at Avenel, finishing 21 under par to win by eight strokes.

Avenel had hosted a PGA Tour event every year except one from 1987 to 2006, originally as the Kemper Open and then under several other names over the final years of its run. Winners of the Kemper Open included major champions Tom Kite, Lee Janzen, Justin Leonard and Rich Beem.

In 2007, Woods began hosting D.C.’s annual Tour event at Congressional before it went back to Avenel for its final two years.

“I know there’s a ton of great golf all in a pretty small, little section, which is really cool,” said Max Homa, who scored his first PGA Tour victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019.

Avenel has gone through minor modifications since hosting its most recent PGA Tour event, most notably adding 50 yards to the No. 2 hole, a 619-yard par-5. The course has been lengthened to 7,139 yards for PGA Tour purposes and plays to a par 70 after previously being a par 71.

Avenel underwent a significant redesign starting in 2007 and did not reopen for member play until 2009. All 18 holes were reworked, with updates to irrigation after drainage issues plagued the original layout. In addition, every bunker was reshaped and repositioned. The course will be new to many of the Tour’s younger players.