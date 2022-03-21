And thanks to a 115-97 loss at the Houston Rockets on Monday night, each segment of the season now has its own low point.

The Wizards squandered a 23-point second-quarter lead and lost to a team that decidedly and publicly relieved itself from the burden of trying to win a long time ago. The Rockets (18-54) have the worst record in the NBA and are paying former Wizards point guard John Wall — who theoretically might be able to help — to not play.

Washington (30-41) still couldn’t get the job done. Houston started pushing the pace late in the second quarter and bothered the Wizards so much in the third that they settled for clunky jumpers and began forcing drives into the paint.

The Rockets won the third quarter 29-20 and rode on adrenaline — and an astounding 20 three-pointers overall — from there, taking the final quarter 35-14 to hand the Wizards their seventh loss in the past eight games.

Powered by the unconscious Christian Wood’s 39 points — which included 8-for-9 shooting from beyond the three-point line — Houston somehow surged to a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, as though the first half had never happened. Houston seemed to be running on adrenaline and momentum, a feeling exemplified by a highlight of the stretch: With just under 10 minutes to play, 6-foot-6 Kenyon Martin Jr. flew in from the backcourt to block a dunk attempt by 7-3 Kristaps Porzingis. At the same time, the Wizards were losing composure: On the next possession, Porzingis was assessed a technical foul after Tomas Satoransky was blocked — perhaps goaltended — while going for a convoluted reverse layup.

Washington’s loss after surrendering a 35-point lead to the struggling Los Angeles Clippers in late January seemed to be the nadir, a terrible punctuation mark after a confounding stretch. This time, the loss was just a sad, missed opportunity. Washington hasn’t put together back-to-back victories since Jan. 9, 11 and 12, when it won three straight during a particularly winnable stretch against Orlando, Oklahoma City and Orlando again.

Wood led four Houston double-digit scorers as the Rockets shot 49.4 percent. Porzingis had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, who shot 41.2 percent.

Here’s what else you need to know about Monday’s loss:

Kuzma sits again

Kyle Kuzma missed his second straight game with right knee tendinitis. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the knee was more tender than he thought when Kuzma was a late scratch from a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Unseld said the forward hasn’t had any additional examination, such as imaging, on the knee and that the Wizards were being extra cautious by giving him another game off — a theoretically winnable one at that — ahead of a back-to-back at Milwaukee and Detroit on Thursday and Friday.

Perimeter problems

The Rockets chuck three-pointers into the abyss on a nightly basis — they are sixth in the league in threes attempted per game despite sitting 21st in three-point percentage.

The Wizards’ spotty perimeter defense was therefore the perfect gift, and Houston shot 20 for 39 from the three-point line. Those buckets kept confidence high and helped the Rockets narrow a 23-point second-quarter deficit to one in the third.