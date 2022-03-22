The position is known for height, strength and defensive priorities. At 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds — and with lifelong instincts to go forward rather than sit back — Najar seems lost stationed on the back line with natural defenders.

Yet in Coach Hernán Losada’s system, Najar is right where he belongs, trying to fuel United’s attack from a deep-lying sector and using inherent technical skills to unsettle opponents.

“How do I describe Andy as a player?” teammate Julian Gressel said, laughing. “Wow. I’d say a winger at heart playing center back. He’s a guy who can create something that not a lot of center backs can do — and not a lot of right backs, either.”

Najar’s forays add a layer of unpredictability to the attack. Instead of launching long balls or using short passes to connect with midfielders — standard procedure for center backs — he wields tidy footwork to exploit space in the middle of the field or partner with Gressel, a wing back, to overload the right side.

In D.C. United's loss to Toronto on Saturday, Najar and Julian Gressel combined 27 times (14 from Najar to Gressel and 13 from Gressel to Najar), more than any other partnership. Najar Gressel 14 31 The width of the lines indicates the amount of passes between each partnership. The players are placed in their standard positions. Source: mlssoccer.com In D.C. United's loss to Toronto on Saturday, Najar and Julian Gressel combined 27 times (14 from Najar to Gressel and 13 from Gressel to Najar), more than any other partnership. Najar 14 Gressel 31 The width of the lines indicates the amount of passes between each partnership. The players are placed in their standard positions. Source: mlssoccer.com In D.C. United's loss to Toronto on Saturday, Najar and Julian Gressel combined 27 times (14 from Najar to Gressel and 13 from Gressel to Najar), more than any other partnership. The width of the lines indicates the amount of passes between each partnership. The players are placed in their standard positions. 14 Najar Gressel 31 Source: mlssoccer.com

“I have a feel for the right moment,” said Najar, who turned 29 on Wednesday. “I also put myself in a good position where I can get the ball and quickly go forward. That’s the moment.”

United does not play in the traditional formation of two center backs and two fullbacks. Rather, Losada prefers three on the back line and a wing back on each edge with intentions of rushing forward.

Given his innate attacking skills, Najar would seem like a natural wing back. But with Gressel and Brad Smith filling those roles, Losada uses Najar on the right side of a back line anchored by captain Steven Birnbaum and Brendan Hines-Ike.

Andy Najar’s areas of play This heatmap shows Najar's movement this year and D.C. United's lineup on Saturday. Smith Hines-Ike Robertha Djeffal Hamid Birnbaum Kamara Canouse Flores Najar Gressel United plays with three center backs and two wing backs … ... but Najar frequently moves into the attack. Compared to the two other center backs, Najar joins the attack more frequently. S. Birnbaum B. Hines-Ike A. Najar Birnbaum and Hines-Ike usually behave like classic center backs and rarely join the attack. Najar, though, often joins the attack on the right flank. Sources: sofascore.com and mlssoccer.com Andy Najar’s areas of play This heatmap shows Najar's movement this year and D.C. United's lineup on Saturday. Smith Hines-Ike Robertha Nyeman Hamid Birnbaum Kamara Canouse Flores Najar Gressel ... but Najar frequently moves into the attack. United plays with three center backs and two wing backs … Compared to the two other center backs, Najar joins the attack more frequently. S. Birnbaum B. Hines-Ike A. Najar Birnbaum and Hines-Ike usually behave like classic center backs and rarely join the attack. Najar, though, often joins the attack on the right flank. Sources: sofascore.com and mlssoccer.com Andy Najar’s areas of play This heatmap shows Najar's movement this year and D.C. United's lineup on Saturday. Attack Smith Hines-Ike Robertha Djeffal Hamid Birnbaum Kamara Canouse Flores Najar Gressel United plays with three center backs and two wing backs … ... but Najar frequently moves into the attack. Compared to the two other center backs, Najar joins the attack more frequently. Steven Birnbaum Brendan Hines-Ike Andy Najar Birnbaum and Hines-Ike usually behave like classic center backs and rarely join the attack. Najar, though, often joins the attack on the right flank. Sources: sofascore.com and mlssoccer.com Andy Najar’s areas of play This heatmap shows Najar's movement this year and D.C. United's lineup on Saturday. Attack Smith Hines-Ike Robertha Djeffal Hamid Birnbaum Kamara Canouse Flores Najar Gressel United plays with three center backs and two wing backs … … but Najar frequently moves into the attack. Compared to the two other center backs, Najar joins the attack more frequently. Steven Birnbaum Brendan Hines-Ike Andy Najar Birnbaum and Hines-Ike usually behave like classic center backs and rarely join the attack. Najar, though, often joins the attack on the right flank. Sources: sofascore.com and mlssoccer.com

“On the ball, I don’t think we have many players with that quality, and not only in our team but in the league,” Losada said. “The fact his starting position is low on the field gives you more options in the buildup.”

The role is not radical for Najar, who began his career with United in 2010 as a 17-year-old attacker — he was voted MLS’s rookie of the year — before transitioning to right back in a four-man formation. As he learned to defend, he picked his spots for overlapping runs that bolstered the attack.

His exploits drew attention overseas, and after moving to Belgian club Anderlecht in 2013 and climbing into prominence with the Honduran national team, Najar played a mix of positions. His prime spot, though, was on the wing.

The specific role he now plays for United is something he sampled in Belgium, where his admirers included Losada and D.C. assistant Nicolás Frutos. Losada played and coached against Najar, and Frutos was an Anderlecht assistant when Najar was with the Brussels club.

After United hired Losada in January 2021, Najar was back on United’s radar, though more as a long shot than a sure bet. Knee and upper-leg injuries had left his career in ruin, and after spending 2020 with Los Angeles FC, he weighed retirement.

In a last-chance tryout with United, though, Najar held up physically and shined technically.

“Amazing from where he has come,” Losada said.

Najar began his second tour in Washington as a sub, and when Hines-Ike suffered a facial injury a month into the 2021 season, Losada asked him to become the right-sided center back.

“In the beginning, it was something different for me, but sometimes you need to play where the coach decides,” Najar said. “It was the best position for me due to my injury and my history. I keep playing at that position, and I liked it. I was helping the team defending and attacking.”

Last year Losada said that, given Najar’s injury history, he would have been happy to use him in 10 to 12 games. Najar ended up appearing in 26 of 34 and starting 23, third on the team behind Gressel and midfielder Júnior Moreno.

A prime example of Najar’s abilities came in June against Miami at Audi Field. Just inside D.C.’s end, he pushed past an approaching opponent, touched the ball between the legs of another, cut back on a third, pirouetted past a fourth and lured three players toward him before passing to Kevin Paredes free on the left side.

D.C. United defender Andy Najar doesn't play like a typical center back – as he showed in this run against Inter Miami CF in 2021. (Courtesy D.C. United)

His value was recognized by United this month, when it announced it had reworked his contract, which had been subjected to annual club options. Najar received a two-year guaranteed deal (plus a 2024 team option), and though financial terms were not disclosed, he undoubtedly will earn much more than the $100,000 he made last year.

“His ability to read the game in front of him and step into space between the lines gives us a unique ability to build our attack out of the back,” General Manager Lucy Rushton said of Najar in a statement announcing the deal.

Using an attack-minded player in a key defensive role carries risk, Losada acknowledged. But that is inherent to his system, which, in encouraging proactive decisions, leaves defenders outnumbered at times.

“Defensive-wise, he still has to improve,” Losada said. “He can be more aggressive and make less faults, but in general you know how important he is to the team. You know from where Andy is coming.”

Najar embraces the time and space with the ball that a deep starting point affords. This preseason, when Losada experimented with him high in the attack, Najar wasn’t as comfortable or effective. The game was more physical, which, given Najar’s injury history, Losada needed to take into account.

So he returned to the back line for the start of the regular season. And in moments when United needs to play with four in the back, such as in the second half against Cincinnati on March 5, Najar pushes out wide.

“Flexibility is something you need to surprise opponents,” Losada said. “Andy gives you that flexibility of being a winger, being a wing back, being a center back or even sometimes being a midfielder.”

When Najar does go forward, the formation must rotate. To fill Najar’s spot, Hines-Ike slides to his right or Gressel drops back. If Gressel joins Najar, a defensive midfielder is on guard against a counterattack.

“I trust his instincts,” Gressel said of Najar. “He has found a good balance, and we have found a good balance of the center backs and central midfielders understanding that, okay, when he goes and if we both go together, we can kind of shift.”

In his previous job, at Belgian club Beerschot, Losada had players like Najar on the left and right side of the three-man back line.

“We don’t have that here,” Losada said of United, “but if I could, I would do it on both sides.”

For Najar, Losada’s green light returned him to his attacking roots.

“It gives me good memories of when I was playing on the wing,” he said. “I like to go forward a lot. It gives the team options, and it gives me the freedom.”